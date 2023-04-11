Could the next 9/11 come from Türkiye?

Before the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, DC, Saudi Arabia was Teflon. Saudi leaders charmed their American counterparts. Both the Democratic and Republican administrations allayed concerns about, not to mention the consequences for Saudi support for radical Islamism, citing Washington’s security partnership with Riyadh. Much of the blindness, however, was voluntary. Generations of American diplomats and other senior officials have seen Saudi Arabia as their golden parachute. To raise difficult questions was to walk away from a safe retirement.

While the9/11 Commissionexposed warning signs that the American intelligence community should have seen coming, it seems that a generation later, American decision-makers have not learned the lesson.

Turkey became at the 21stcentury what Saudi Arabia was like in the 20e: A petri dish for extremism and an engine of support for global activism.

While Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan embraced moderation in his early years in power, it was an illusion. consider thisvideoof a young Erdogan listening to anti-American bile, or seekingfoot boardAfghan terrorist Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. Erdogansown statementsbefore his ascension to the post of Prime Minister clearly reflected his true agenda. Erdogan’s moderate pro-Western phrase was the exception, not the rule.

While presidents from George W. Bush to Donald Trump saw Erdogan as a partner, Erdogan’s actions suggest a different agenda.

Secret wiretaps suggested that Erdogan’s officehelped arm Islamist activists in Nigeria. Many will say that the connectionsbetween the Erdogans administration and the Islamic State are as important, if not more so, than those between Saudi officials and Al-Qaeda before the attacks on the World Trade Center. When Turkish proxies seized northern Syrian districts like Afrin from local Kurdish authorities, they turned them into the country’s most radical recruiting grounds. This should come as no surprise: Erdogan and his supportersframedthe Turkish invasion of northern Syriain a religious context.

Media coverage of recent classified document leaks is focused on Ukraine, but equally important isrevelationsthe Wagner group sought arms from Turkey. Whether Turkey is obligated remains classified, but likely; Turkey certainly did not denounce the Kremlin.

During the last decades of the 20ecentury, Saudi charities supported a global network of mosques and madrasas [religious seminaries]. Turkey today is doing the same. While Erdogan promotes his efforts to dismantle the educational and institutional network of ally-turned-adversary Fethullah Glen, whom he has accused of being a terrorist, he omits that he has simply replaced the promotion of Anatolian-colored Sufism by Glens by his own brotherhood of the Muslim Brotherhood. inspired extremism in the same institutions,especially in Africa.

Turkey continues to get a pass at the highest level of government. Former US ambassadors and defense attachés to Turkey often do business inside Turkey, or for energy companies looking to transport oil in pipelines through Turkey. Whereas once they have denied Erdogan’s links to activism, the sheer amount of evidence makes that impossible; instead, they point to Turkey’s membership in NATO and its supposed military importance. Many argue that holding Turkey to account would be tantamount to pushing it into the Russian or Chinese camps. Whether that’s even a concern, however, exposes the root rot of the relationship.

Ignoring a behavior doesn’t make it go away either. This Türkiye last weekdeliberately and knowinglylaunched a missile at a convoy carrying US personnel and Syrian and Iraqi Kurdish allies involved in the Global Coalition against the Islamic State is a warning sign and the Saudis are looking for lessons in how to fly a plane but no land it.

To be clear, Erdogan himself cannot plot directly against the United States. He may believe, like King Fahd of Saudi Arabia, that he can control and channel the forces of extremism to his advantage. He is wrong. Once unleashed, such radicalism and extremism are not easily contained. The question US policymakers must now ask themselves is whether they are now okay with Turkey repeating the mistakes of US-Saudi relations at the end of the 20e century, and whether those covering up Turkey’s malfeasance in the White House, the State Department, the Pentagon, and the think tank community preserve a relationship crucial to U.S. national security or allow inadvertently the same impunity that Saudi Arabia enjoyed before 9/11.

Now an editor in 1945, Dr. Michael Rubin is a senior researcher at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI). Dr. Rubin is the author, co-author and co-editor of several books exploring diplomacy, Iranian history, Arab culture, Kurdish studies and Shia politics, including Seven Pillars: What Really Causes Instability in the Middle East? (AEI Press, 2019); Kurdistan Rising (AEI Press, 2016); Dancing with the Devil: The Perils of Engaging Rogue Regimes (Encounter Books, 2014); and Eternal Iran: Continuity and Chaos (Palgrave, 2005).