‘More opposition bashing BJP, PM Modi’: Amit Shah in Assam





Speaking at a public meeting in Assams Dibrugarh district, Amit Shah said the Congress was digging a grave for Narendra Modi every day but the people of the country were praying for the long lives of prime ministers.

Guwahati ,

Amit Shah was in Assam to lay the foundation stone of the BJP District Office in Dibrugarh

By Saraswat Kashyap: The worse the opposition, the bigger the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grow, Home Minister Amit Shah said today, accusing Sonia Gandhi of abusing Prime Minister Modi. Speaking at a public meeting in Assams Dibrugarh district, Amit Shah said the Congress was digging a grave for Narendra Modi every day but the people of the country were praying for the long lives of prime ministers. Amit Shah said the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi “did not succeed”. “The northeast was once the stronghold of Congress, but despite Rahul Gandhi’s yatra, it didn’t work,” said Amit Shah. Read also | BJP can take away my MP badge but… : Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over his speech in London, he questioned Rahul Gandhi’s patriotism and said the Congress leader had traveled abroad and criticized the country, which no patriot would ever do. If Gandhi continues like this, not only from the northeast, but Congress will be erased from the whole country, he said. Expressing confidence in his party, Amit Shah said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Saffron Party will win 12 out of 14 seats in Assam and win over 300 seats nationwide. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958 has been withdrawn from 70% of Assam and Bodoland and Karbi Anglong is peaceful, he said, adding that it was thanks to Prime Minister Modi that the the once-torn northeast has seen the end of extremism and witnessed development. Read also | IMF lowers India’s growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%, says fastest growing economy will remain Posted on: April 11, 2023

