Melania Trump warns against assumptions in statement following Donald Trump indictment





Former first lady Melania Trump, who did not appear next to her husband in his recent New York court appearance, released his first statement since being charged with 34 counts of falsification of commercial documents in the first degree.

“News organizations have speculated about where the former First Lady stands on personal, professional and political matters over the past several weeks,” Melania Trump’s office tweeted on Tuesday. “In these articles, anonymous sources are cited to support the author’s claims.”

In a follow-up tweet, the former first lady asks readers to “use caution and good judgment in determining whether stories about the former first lady are accurate, especially when not citing Ms. Trump as a source. of information”.

She also tweeted “Happy Easter!” on Sunday; it was his first tweet in weeks.

Former President Donald Trump flew to New York for his arraignment on April 4 and returned to Florida as soon as it was over. That evening, he addressed his supporters at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate. Melania Trump was not with him during the speech.

Three of the former president’s children, Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump, and Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, were present at the Mar-a-Lago speech. Other supporters in the crowd included GOP Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as Kari Lake, who lost the recent race for governor of Arizona.

New trends

Aliza Chasan

Aliza Chasan is a digital producer at 60 Minutes and CBS News.

