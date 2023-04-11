Tory MP announces he will not be standing at Boris Johnson’s former seat in Oxfordshire

Boris Johnson reportedly considered changing his seat (PA Wire)

A Tory MP has announced he will not stand for re-election in Henley, the seat of Oxfordshire, it has been said Boris Johnson may have watched amid speculation he wants a safer seat.

John Howell, who served as Henley MP for 15 years after quitting Mr Johnson when he became Mayor of London, has become the latest Tory to announce he will not stand for the next general election.

In a letter to the South Oxfordshire Conservative Association on Tuesday, the 67-year-old said he would retire and wanted to pursue other paths.

The former Prime Minister was re-elected last month as the Conservative candidate in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip for the general election due in 2024.

But that followed speculation he could seek a safer seat in Oxfordshire ahead of the next general election due next year, with Labor expected to lead him in west London.

Mr Johnson was spotted looking at schools and house hunting in Oxfordshire, The Guardian reported in January fueling speculation that the ex-PM was planning a big change to give him a better chance of being ousted Rishi Sunak in the future.

But the former prime minister’s allies have consistently dismissed any suggestions that he is seeking a new or safer seat or planning to do anything other than run for his current one.

The Independent understands local Tory officials in Uxbridge and South Ruislip feared he could try to change seats in the run-up to the general election, but hopes his recent re-selection will keep him in west London.

Mr Johnson still faces the prospect of a by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the coming months if the all-party committee investigates whether he lied party portal recommends a suspension of at least 10 days and local voters are pushing a recall petition.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said on Tuesday: Boris Johnson is standing in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the upcoming general election and was recently re-selected as the Conservative candidate there.

While Mr Johnson holds a majority of 7,000 votes in Uxbridge, his west London seat is seen as a target for Labor in the upcoming Westminster poll. He held the seat of Henley between 2001 and 2008.

Mr Howell went on to win the seat in four general elections after taking the safe Conservative seat, securing a majority of 14,000 over the Liberal Democrats in 2019.

Boris Johnson could face a by-election (AFP via Getty Images)

The MP, who heads the UK delegation to the Council of Europe, said on Tuesday: By the end of the next parliament, I will reach mid-70. I don’t want to be in Parliament until then because I would like to explore other avenues.

The outgoing MP added: I am a strong supporter of Rishi Sunak and hope the South Oxfordshire Conservative Association will continue to support him.

A series of senior Tories and rising party stars have detailed their exit plans amid an election crisis, including former Chancellor Sajid Javid and Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 backbench committee.

There are now 30 Tory MPs who have announced they will not stand in the next election, and 12 Labor MPs will also quit next year.

The Independent understands that the fall of 2024 is strongly considered for the next election, as the government hopes to give voters as much time as possible to feel that an economic recovery is underway.

Mr. Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt plan to reduce the overall rate of income tax in the fall declaration allowing it to take effect in April 2024, according to The Times.

The government is also reportedly considering raising the living wage from 10.42 to 11.16 an hour in April 2024 in a bid to further brighten the mood before voters head to the polls.