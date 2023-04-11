Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan to block interference in Trump case





The Manhattan District Attorney on Tuesday sued Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio in an extraordinary measure designed to prevent congressional Republicans from interfering in the bureaus’ criminal case against former President Donald J. Trump.

The 50-page lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York, accuses Mr. Jordan of a brazen and unconstitutional attack on Mr. Trump’s prosecution and a transparent campaign to intimidate and attack the district attorney , Alvin L. Bragg. Mr. Bragg unveiled 34 felony charges against Mr. Trump last week that stem from attempts by former presidents to cover up a potential sex scandal during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.

Lawyers for Mr. Bragg seek to bar Mr. Jordan and his congressional allies from enforcing a subpoena issued to Mark F. Pomerantz, who was once a head of the district attorneys’ investigation into Trump and who later wrote a book about that experience. Mr. Pomerantz resigned early last year after Mr. Bragg, just weeks into his first term, decided not to seek Trump’s indictment at the time.

Mr. Braggs’ attorneys, including Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. of the Gibson Dunn law firm and Leslie B. Dubeck, the general counsel for the District Attorney’s Office, also intend to block any further subpoenas to to appear, the lawsuit says. Mr. Jordan left open the possibility of subpoenaing Mr. Bragg.

Rather than allowing criminal proceedings to proceed in the normal course, Chairman Jordan and the committee are engaging in a campaign of intimidation, retaliation and obstruction, the lawsuit said, adding that the district attorney’s office had received more than 1,000 calls and emails from Mr. Trump supporters, many of them threatening and accused of racism since the former president predicted his own arrest last month.

Mr. Jordan responded in a statement on Twitter.

First, they are indicting a president for no crime, he wrote. Then they file a lawsuit to block congressional oversight when we ask about the federal funds they say they used to do so.

Last month, Mr. Jordan, in his role as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent letters to two fellow Republicans asking the district attorneys’ office to provide communications, documents and testimony about the investigation of Mr. Braggs on Mr. Trump. In the letters, Republican congressmen defended their right to monitor the case.

And after prosecutors for Mr. Braggs uncovered the charges against Mr. Trump last week, Mr. Jordan issued the subpoena to Mr. Pomerantz, seeking to compel a closed-door deposition.

In response to letters focused on federal funds, the district attorney’s office said it spent about $5,000 of federal money on investigations of Mr. Trump and his company between October 2019 and August 2021, most of it on court-related disputes. battle with Mr. Trump over access to his tax returns.

In a statement Tuesday, Mr. Bragg said the subpoena for Mr. Pomerantz was an unconstitutional attempt to undermine an ongoing criminal prosecution and investigation in New York. Mr. Boutrous, in his own statement, said the suit was intended to protect local law enforcement and criminal proceedings in state courts across this country from impermissible intrusions by the federal government.

How Times reporters cover politics. We rely on our journalists to be independent observers. So while Times staffers can vote, they are not allowed to support or campaign for political candidates or causes. This includes participating in marches or rallies in support of a movement or donating money or raising funds for any political candidate or electoral cause.

Mr. Pomerantz is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, although that appears to be a formality. By naming him, Mr. Braggs’ lawyers are seeking to prevent Mr. Pomerantz from testifying if he was legally compelled to do so. Mr. Pomerantz has shown no indication that he is prepared to testify voluntarily. He declined to comment on Tuesday.

In his book, published earlier this year, Mr Pomerantz described his view of Mr Trump’s actions as clearly criminal, as well as his frustrations with Mr Bragg when he took office in 2022 and failed to indicted Mr. Trump. The decision led Mr. Pomerantz and another of the heads of investigations, Carey Dunne, to resign.

The remainders of Mr. Pomerantz and Mr. Dunne from the previous administration of district attorneys focused primarily on whether Mr. Trump had fraudulently inflated the value of his assets, but Mr. Bragg was not confident in their case.

After they left, he and his aides walked back the silent payment made in the final days of the 2016 campaign to a porn star, the conduct of Stormy Daniels that Mr. Pomerantz and Mr. Dunne had investigated but decided to do not place in the center. of a criminal case against the former president.

Mr. Bragg has appointed a grand jury to hear evidence about Mr. Trump’s role in the silence in January. Jurors voted to indict Mr. Trump late last month.

Last month, Mr Trump announced on his social media website, Truth Social, that he was to be arrested three days later. The claim was false, no indictment had been voted on at the time, but it sparked sweeping defenses of Mr Trump by allies in the Republican-led Congress, who have vowed to investigate the district attorney. Along with letters to Mr. Braggs’ office, Mr. Jordan and two other Republican committee chairs sent letters to Mr. Pomerantz and Mr. Dunne demanding documents and testimony related to the case.

Mr. Jordans’ committee announced plans Monday for the court hearing in New York on April 17. It is apparently meant to suggest that Mr. Bragg focused on prosecuting Mr. Trump rather than Manhattan’s crime rate.

On Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the district attorneys office called the hearing a political stunt and pointed to police department data that shows murders, shootings and burglaries are down in Manhattan. This year.

Luke Broadwater contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/11/nyregion/bragg-lawsuit-jim-jordan-trump-indictment.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related