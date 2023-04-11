Badge Showing Beaten Xi Jinping Cartoon Goes Viral in Taiwan

Taiwanese are rushing to buy badges worn by their air force pilots that depict a Formosan black bear punching Winnie the Pooh depicting Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a defiant symbol of the island’s resistance to the Chinese military exercises.

China kicked off three days of military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday, a day after the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a brief visit to the United States where she met with the President of the Chamber, Kevin McCarthy, despite warnings from Beijing.

Chinese censors have long targeted depictions of Winnie the Pooh created by British author AA Milne through internet memes that compare the fictional bear to the Chinese leader.

Alec Hsu, who designed the badge, has been selling it in his shop since last year, but saw a surge in orders after Taiwan’s military news agency published a picture of it on his arm. a pilot inspecting a fighter jet on Saturday.

I wanted to boost the morale of our troops by designing this badge, said Hsu, owner of Wings Fan Goods Shop.

Hsu said he ordered more items to meet the increased demand. Clients include military and civilian officials.

The embroidered badge shows an angry Taiwanese black bear holding the Taiwanese flag and punching Winnie the Pooh, with the slogan Scramble! referring to what pilots on the island have had to do with increasing frequency over the past three years as China sends more planes into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone, a self-proclaimed buffer that extends beyond the airspace of the island.

The endangered Formosan black bear is considered a symbol of Taiwanese identity. Taiwan was once better known internationally as Formosa.

Where can we get a patch like this! Guaranteed to be bestsellers! The Taiwan Embassy in the United States wrote in a tweet on Monday.

The Taiwanese air force told Reuters that while it does not particularly encourage its members to wear the insignia, which is not part of the uniform, it will maintain an open attitude to anything that comes up. moral.

The Chinese Communist Party claims to democratically govern Taiwan as its own territory, although it has never controlled it, and has not ruled out taking the island by force. Tsai’s government rejects China’s sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.

Although Winnie the Pooh’s badge is nowhere to be found on Chinese social media, Beijing is also promoting videos and comments about its training in Taiwan.

The Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the Chinese unit believed to be at the forefront of any military action against Taiwan, released a video on Monday showing images of the exercise, set to lively music.

The video was aimed at a Taiwanese audience using traditional Chinese characters, which are still used in Taiwan but no longer used in mainland China.

Chinese military exercises

China’s drills have focused on practicing sea blockades and ambushes targeting enemy mooring vessels in the Taiwan Strait, as well as in waters northwest, southwest and east of Taiwan. Taiwan, Chinese state media reported.

Over the weekend, several PLA departments carried out simulated joint precision strikes on key targets on the island of Taiwan and surrounding waters, state media reported.

Analyst Carl Schuster, former director of operations at the US Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center, said the PLA was probably practicing and refining the air coordination and joint operations needed to initiate a blockade of ports and air routes from Taiwan.

A Chinese blockade of Taiwan could choke off supplies reaching the island, including any military aid or other shipments from the United States or its partners.

The United States, through the Taiwan Relations Act, is legally obligated to supply Taiwan with defensive weapons, but it remains deliberately vague about whether it would defend Taiwan in the event of an attempted Chinese attack.

Beijing has repeatedly warned against Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy and threatened to take “strong and resolute action” if it goes ahead.

After the drills began, Beijing described them as a stern warning against Taiwanese separatist forces colluding with outside forces and a necessary measure to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Taiwan Defense Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang said the PLA exercises had destabilized the region.

President Tsai’s visit has become an excuse to hold drills and his actions have seriously compromised the security of the surrounding region, he said, adding that the island’s air defense units were on high alert. maximum.

Beijing held similar large-scale military drills around Taiwan last August after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island.

With information from CNN’s Brad Lendon