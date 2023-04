Erdogan pledges to reduce inflation in Türkiye during campaign

Erdogan faces the biggest political challenge since his AK Party (AKP) came to power in 2002, with polls showing support plummeting in recent years after unorthodox economic policies hampered the lira currency and drives up inflation.

Even so, the president repeated his economic mantra that investment, production, exports and an eventual current account surplus would boost gross domestic product. “We will bring inflation down to single digits and save our country from this problem for good,” he told a stadium crowd in Ankara. Erdogan’s aggressive interest rate cuts propelled inflation to a 24-year high above 85% in October before dropping to nearly 50% in March. The ensuing cost-of-living crisis gripped Turkish households and reduced their incomes and savings. “We will further improve investment with a structure based on a market economy integrated into the world,” the ruling party’s manifesto said, aiming for 5.5 percent annual growth in 2024-2028 and a GDP of 1.5. trillion dollars (USD). A2.3 trillion) by the end of 2028. Erdogan said last week that a team was working to strengthen economic policies under the coordination of former economic czar Mehmet Simsek, who is highly respected by international investors. Some AKP members have previously said they want Simsek to champion a pivot to freer market policies after years of unorthodoxy under Erdogan. However, the manifesto made no direct reference to a return to orthodoxy and indicated that the low interest rate policy was the main driver for entrepreneurs investing in the real sector and creating jobs. In next month’s presidential election, Erdogan will face the main candidate of the opposition alliance, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. In Metropoll’s latest survey, 42.6% of respondents said they would vote for Kilicdaroglu and 41.1% for Erdogan in the first round, with the other two presidential candidates receiving 7.2% support. Support for Erdogan dipped slightly after February’s devastating earthquake amid perceptions of an initially slow response. “Our priority in the coming period will be to restore our cities that have been devastated,” Erdogan said, adding that the government aims to build 650,000 apartments for survivors. On foreign policy, Erdogan said the AKP would continue to normalize relations in the region and aim to build an “axis of Turkey”. Turkey has recently taken steps to restore relations with Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Syria after years of tension. “We can negotiate with both sides in the Russian-Ukrainian war, make concrete progress such as the grain corridor and prisoner exchange, and we can always talk about the possibility of peace,” Erdogan said.

