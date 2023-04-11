Atonement for’: Kerala CM on PM Modi’s church visit on Easter | Latest India News

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting a church on Easter and said it was a good thing if it was done as ‘atonement for past deeds’ of the Sangh Parivar . Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)

Speaking to the CPIM program in Angamaly, Vijayan said, “Prime Minister Modi has visited a famous Christian church in Delhi. It is a good thing if it can atone for everything that has happened so far. “Is this the case? Will the tiger adopt a different position after knowing this taste? Will it travel differently?”

Bharatiya Janata party leaders were seen visiting all the churches in Kerala. So there is no harm here. There is no harm in taking a different stance, Vijayan added as part of his mockery.

Christian hunting takes place outside Kerala. The fact that you (BJP) cannot take this position here is not because the Sangh Parivar here has any special affection for the minority. If you take a community stance and try to create a community conflict here, the government will take a tough stance. This is an uncompromising position, said the chief minister.

Prime Minister Modi visited the Church of the Sacred Heart in Delhi’s Connaught Place over Easter. He also took to Twitter and posted a video of his visit. Easter celebrations in Delhi, he tweeted.

Expressing his joy at the Prime Minister’s visit, Fr. Francis Swaminathan had earlier said, I believe this is the first time a sitting Prime Minister will come to visit a church. The fact that the Prime Minister is coming is, in itself, a great message. We know he cares about all minorities, including Christians.

(With ANI entries)