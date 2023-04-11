The parallel lives of Donald Trump and Imran Khan





Former President Donald Trump is not the former world leader who finds himself in legal trouble. In Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a litany of charges, including sedition and terrorism.

It’s not just the legal challenges the two men have in common. The similarities between Khan and Trump, at least on the surface level, are so uncanny, it’s almost as if their lives are moving in parallel.

Both men are celebrities turned politicians. They had active love lives. Each has been married three times.

Trump and Khan describe themselves as outsiders. They attack the political establishment and the press, despite being media freaks. And they have a penchant for belittling their opponents with derisory nicknames.

Trump’s “Crooked Hillary” and “Sleepy Joe” are perhaps among his most memorable teasers. Perhaps the best known of Khan is “Diesel” – used against a rival accused of taking bribes as oil minister – and “bhagora” (fugue), for a recognized self-exiled politician guilty of corruption.

The similarities between Trump and Khan don’t end there. In 2014, Khan led a sit-in based on unproven allegations of voter fraud that echoed the events of January 6. And today, both men have one eye on their legal challenges and another on the upcoming elections, seeking a second chance to lead their respective countries.

As Trump battles with other potential Republican candidates for 2024, Khan is pushing for new elections, confident in his party’s ability to return to power after being ousted in a vote of no confidence last year.

This is usually where the comparisons between the two leaders end. And it mirrors the failure of today’s media coverage, in which global politics is framed by thin analogies based on an American lens.

Since 2016, the American and Western media have been looking for assets from other countries. It makes for good headlines, but flattens the world. In some cases, where there are real connections in finances, ideas and networks, the analogy is instructive.

But in the case of Trump and Khan, comparisons between the two are not particularly illuminating. What’s more important is where their stories diverge – because it shows how fundamentally different the political stakes are in Pakistan and the United States, and for the two protagonists.

The most glaring difference between Trump and Khan is this: while Trump claims to be the target of a fictional deep state here in America, Khan is actually the target of the very real deep state in his own country.

Khan’s rise to power and fall was facilitated by Pakistan’s deep state. Last year, as Khan’s relationship with the mighty military eroded, it helped push forward a successful vote of no confidence against him. And since then, he has been thrown into the kitchen sink, aiming to prevent his return to power.

Pakistani intelligence tried to foment defections from Khan’s ranks. They command “private” news channels to attack it. Khan’s aides were kidnapped, tortured and sexually blackmailed. Audio recordings of a sexual nature allegedly of Khan and a woman have been leaked.

The events of the past year have demonstrated that the Pakistani deep state has a vast inventory of sexual audio and imagery from prominent figures in the country. He also has the ability to kill.

In October, a journalist close to Khan was killed in Kenya after fleeing Pakistan. In November, Khan was the target of a failed assassination attempt.

Today, not only is the investigation into Khan’s attempted murder going nowhere, but a police officer who filed the initial complaint for the case died suddenly of a heart attack. The man’s death could simply be due to natural causes, but other people involved in high-profile cases have also died of heart attacks in the past year.

We demand a proper investigation into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shehzad from a heart attack. He had recorded the Wazirabad FIR assassination attempt on me and was a critical witness to unearth the conspirators behind this assassination plot being investigated by the JIT.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2023

Today, the threats to Khan’s life remain real. Yet he continues to attack Pakistan’s plundering and murderous rulers. Trump, on the other hand, lives in safety in a country that enjoys the rule of law.

There are also profound differences between the politics of the two men.

While Khan, like Trump, is a relentless pugilist when it comes to his opponents, he keeps his attacks relegated to the political elite — not the ordinary people who suffer from the corruption and poor governance of their leaders. Trump called Mexicans “rapists” and incited anti-Muslim bigotry. Khan stands above his country’s ethnic and religious divides. In fact, Khan is Pakistan’s most popular politician and leads the country’s only party with national reach.

Although labeled a nationalist, Khan is a vocal critic of military operations in his country which disproportionately affect ethnic minorities. When it comes to dividing people, Trump has more in common with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who managed to unify the Hindu majority by fostering hatred and resentment among minorities.

Then-President Donald Trump holds hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the “Howdy, Modi!” rally in Houston, Texas on September 22, 2019. (Image credit: Trump White House/Shealah Craighead)

Trump promises to “take back our country” from immigrants and “globalists” and Modi talks about eradicating the remnants of centuries of “bondage” under Muslims. Just as Trump’s hateful rhetoric inspired violence, under Modi, Hindu nationalist militias have stepped up attacks on ordinary Muslims and Christians. (Ironically, Barack Obama and Joe Biden have described extremist Modi as “a friend.”)

Khan and Trump share a male politics. But the ex-cricketer does not fit into a right wing mold. Its policies focus on human development, the creation of a “welfare state”, environmental protection and respect for the rule of law. At a recent rally in the city of Lahore held after midnight, the ex-prime minister spoke about his plans to expand access to healthcare. Khan, however, contradicted his own promises by allowing the real estate mafia. Journalists were also targeted during his tenure as prime minister.

Although it is unclear how Khan’s career as a politician will end, his legacy will include his monumental humanitarian work. Khan used his star power as a cricketer to build the first network of cancer hospitals in Pakistan. Named after his mother who succumbed to the disease, Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital treats 75% of its patients free of charge – a big problem everywhere, but especially in a poor country like Pakistan where the healthcare system is in shambles.

In contrast, Trump’s philanthropic work has been so meager that he has been described as perhaps “the least charitable billionaire in the United States”.

To understand Pakistan and where it is headed, the public life of 70-year-old Khan is worth examining and understanding. Khan, it is clear, is not a saint. But neither is he the Trump of Pakistan.

