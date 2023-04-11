What if Donald Trump simply refuses to disclose his finances? –Mother Jones





Former President Donald Trump missed the deadline to file a personal financial disclosure requirement from all presidential candidates shortly after their campaigns were announced. It is a simple document in which politicians are supposed to make public their assets, liabilities and sources of income. The idea is to give voters some transparency about the possible financial motivations of the person they are voting for. But, like so many other norms, Trump seems to flout this basic rule, and no one may do much about it.

During his 2016 and 2020 campaigns as well as his time in the White House, Trump was relatively quick with his financial disclosures. In fact, as part of Trump’s schtick as a wealthy businessman, he seemed eager to release the reports. But he filed a final disclosure in early 2021 after leaving office, covering his final months as president. This disclosure showed that his finances had been hit hard by the pandemic and his tumultuous tenure. His new candidacy, announced on November 15, should have triggered a new batch of disclosures within 30 days of his announcement, but none have emerged.

Trump managed to ask the Federal Election Commission for two extensions in order to have time, his lawyers said, to compile all the necessary documents. Such extensions are not uncommon, and Trump has used them before, but the last extension expired on March 15. Trump’s campaign lawyers requested another 30-day extension, but the FEC, an independent agency that regulates campaigns, denied that request. According to a letter from the FEC obtained by RawStory.com, Trump could now face a $200 late fee if he doesn’t file by Sunday.

This is obviously a small price for Trump to pay. But this is theoretically not the end. Trump is still required to file these disclosures, and if he doesn’t, he could be in more trouble. Could be able.

The FEC is an agency that struggles to enforce much of anything these days. While candidates mostly continue to file their campaign finance reports, detailing who they raised funds from and how they spent the money, the agency has failed to impose meaningful penalties for the violations over the past decade. The reasons are complicated, but they start with the fact that the FEC has no enforcement power of its own. If there is a problem, he can send a case to the Department of Justice to take care of it.

Which leads to the second problem: the commission that runs the agency is made up of three Democrats and three Republicans, and for years those commissioners have been deadlocked on major issues, which means that no application takes place. If Trump ultimately refuses to file his personal financial information, it would take a majority of commissioners, presumably all three Democrats and at least one Republican, to refer the matter to the DOJ.

Then Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to make the decision to pursue the case. If he does, and if the DOJ is successful, Trump could face civil penalties of up to $50,000.

In other words, Trump could possibly face a real consequence for not filing his personal financial information, but it would take the FEC and DOJ deciding they want to fight that fight.

If Trump were to resume the presidency, he would also be required to file disclosure forms with the Office of Government Ethics. During his years in the White House, Trump has consistently filed his OGE disclosures relatively quickly. If he fails to do so in a future term, he could face a separate set of potential penalties.

Given that Trump’s attorneys have asked the FEC for more time rather than saying they simply won’t comply, it seems likely that at some point Trump could file a lawsuit. The best question right now might be, why didn’t he? His personal financial disclosures in the past were quite detailed, which is why the public learned so much about his big loans from Deutsche Bank, and how much he was earning or not earning with his resorts.

These past revelations have also caused problems for Trump. Early on, Trump included a bizarre loan to himself worth at least $50 million that was investigated by Mother Jones. And the current legal issues Trump is facing over his payments to Stormy Daniels are tied to his past personal financial disclosures. Initially, Trump failed to mention the payments, but later updated his forms to say he had reimbursed his lawyer, Michael Cohen. Even this update does not appear to have been the whole truth, with the actual payments to Cohen being much larger than what Trump reported.

Another reason Trump may be reluctant to file anything or may struggle to put together his financial disclosures has to do with the $250 million civil fraud lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, who accuses Trump of lying to banks and insurance companies about the amount of his various properties. really worth. During that investigation, details revealed by James led Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars to resign, saying it could no longer verify the accuracy of its financial statements. A new accounting firm has since taken over.

