Politics
Boris Johnson’s former seat in Henley is vacated by incumbent Tory MP | Political news
A Tory MP has confirmed he will not seek re-election to the seat once held by Boris Johnson – and whose reports suggest the former Prime Minister may seek a ‘safer’ parliamentary bid in future.
John Howell, who represents Henley, has become the latest Tory MP to confirm he will not stand as the party’s candidate in the next general election, which could be held no later than January 2025.
Mr Howell became MP for Henley in 2008 when Mr Johnson left the seat to become Mayor of London that year.
Junior medics march through Downing Street on first day of industrial action – latest policy
It has been reported that Mr Johnson – who is currently awaiting the verdict of Parliament’s Privileges Committee on on whether he misled MPs about partygate – could seek re-election in his old seat, which is more secure than the one he currently occupies in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
In a social media post on Tuesday, Mr Howell wrote: “By the end of the next Parliament I will be in my mid 70s.
“I don’t want to be in parliament until then as I would like to explore other avenues. I am a strong supporter of Rishi Sunak and hope the South Oxfordshire Conservative Association will continue to support him. .”
Last month Mr Johnson was reselected as Conservative candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislipwhich he has held since 2015.
Mr Johnson’s spokesman sought to ease speculation about Henley by pointing to his recent reselection result at Uxbridge.
‘Boris Johnson is standing in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next general election and was recently re-selected as the Conservative candidate there,’ they told Sky News.
However, Mr Johnson’s future as a constituency MP is far from certain.
In the last general election, Mr Johnson retained the seat with a majority of 7,210 and an increased vote share of 52.6% after losing popularity in the 2017 election.
However, Mr Howell currently enjoys a majority of 14,053 votes, nearly double that of Mr Johnson in 2019.
Labor has also made Uxbridge one of its top targets in the upcoming election, with Danny Beales, a local councilor in Camden, north London, chosen to take on Mr Johnson.
If Parliament’s Privileges Committee finds that Mr Johnson misled MPs – which he has strenuously denied – it could recommend a suspension of the House of Commons for 10 days or more, which could trigger a recall petition.
If 10% of voters in his constituency of Uxbridge sign the petition, he could lose his job as an MP as a by-election is set to take place.
During the committee’s questioning Mr Johnson last month insisted ‘hand on heart’ that he had not lied about breaking rules and guidelines at Downing Street and insisted that statements he had made to the Commons had been made in “good faith” and based on assurances from senior staff.
He also defended the rallies he attended – five in total – saying leaving back and thanking staff was “absolutely essential for professional purposes”.
Learn more:
Partygate investigation: what next for Boris Johnson?
Boris Johnson has been selected again to stand in Uxbridge in the next general election after suggestions of a safer seat
But the committee raised concerns he may not have asked for “proper guidance” on whether regulations had been followed before giving speeches at the dispatch box.
And in an interim report published on March 3, the committee said the evidence strongly suggested breaches of coronavirus rules in No 10 would have been “obvious” For Mr Johnson.
The cross-party committee of MPs has not given a specific timetable as to when it will conclude its investigation, but a spokesperson said it ‘reserves the right to request further oral evidence from witnesses during of the investigation” – including the former Prime Minister. – meaning there could be more sessions with Mr Johnson before a conclusion is reached.
Other preservatives who have confirmed that they will step down in the next elections include former Chancellor and Tory leadership candidate Sajid Javid, former Tory MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.
