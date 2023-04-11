Watching Prime Minister Modis’ comments closely, NSA Ajit Doval should visit Kyiv: Ukrainian minister





New Delhi: Ukraine is watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments closely and wants Indian officials like National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval to visit Kyiv just as he visited Moscow, a senior official said on Tuesday. Ukrainian minister in New Delhi. “We are closely monitoring the comments of the various leaders as well as Prime Minister Modi and the movements of the national security adviser (NSA) Mr. [Ajit] Doval. He went to Moscow three times. Of course, it’s not a question if he comes to kyiv. We would be happy to welcome leaders and officials from India,” said Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova. “We are awaiting the visit of Mr. Ajit Doval…to coordinate a special security mechanism,” she added. Dzhaparova, who is on an official visit to India, was speaking at an event organized by the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA). His visit is an attempt by Kyiv to step up dialogue with India, which has remained neutral throughout the conflict and has called for diplomacy and dialogue. During her remarks, the minister said that Ukraine could share its military expertise with India and that New Delhi could play the role of “arbiter” in the ongoing war against Ukraine. She also criticized China’s proposed 12-point peace plan for the Ukraine conflict, arguing that parts of it are “not perfect”. This is the first visit by a Ukrainian minister to India since the start of the war in Ukraine last February. During her visit, Dzhaparova lobbied for India to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit in September. Zelenskyy attended the G20 summit in Bali last November, albeit virtually. Read also : Ukrainian minister invites India to join Zelensky’s peace plan and grain initiative “Not like the Afghan army, fleeing the Talibs” During her address to ICWA, the Minister compared the Ukrainian army to that of Afghanistan in the context of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. She praised the offensive of the Ukrainian army against Russia, adding that it was “not like the Afghan army, running away from the Taliban even though they had an army three times larger”. More than a thousand Afghan soldiers leak in neighboring Tajikistan following clashes with the Taliban in the month before the fall of Kabul. Without naming Russia, Dzhaparova, in an interview with reporters the day before, called on New Delhi to diversify its energy imports and military contracts. At 1.2 million barrels a day, India has been importing large quantities of Russian crude since the start of the war, according to data from December 2022. “The Chinese peace plan is not perfect” The Ukrainian minister also criticized China’s efforts to find a solution to the war, in particular its 12-point peace plan announced earlier this year. “China and Ukraine share a strategic partnership but sometimes we feel a lack of contact,” Dzhaparova said. “Usually people call it a peace proposal or a peace formula, but we don’t see it as a peace formula; it is a position of China on the situation in Ukraine. It has several constructive elements…but some of them are not perfect,” she added. Dzhaparova further called on countries like India, which believe in “principles and justice”, to support Kyiv, adding that multilateral bodies such as the United Nations are no longer relevant. (Editing by Amrtansh Arora) Read also : Privileged strategic partnership with India, the hybrid war of the United States and the new foreign policy of Russia

