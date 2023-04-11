Taiwan Air Force insignia depicting Xi Jinping as Winnie the Pooh goes viral





Content of the article Taiwanese are rushing to buy patches worn by their Air Force pilots that depict a Formosan black bear punching Winnie the Pooh portraying Chinese President Xi Jinping as a defiant symbol of the islands’ resistance to the games. Chinese war.

Content of the article I wanted to boost the morale of our troops by designing this patch, said Hsu, owner of Wings Fan Goods Shop. Hsu said he ordered more patches to meet increased demand. Clients have included military officers and civilians. JAMMING! The patch features an angry Formosan black bear holding the Taiwan flag and punching Winnie the Pooh, with the slogan Scramble! referring to what pilots on the islands have had to do with increased frequency over the past three years as China sends more planes into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone. The endangered Formosan black bear is considered a symbol of Taiwanese identity. Taiwan was previously better known internationally as Formosa. Where can we get a patch like this! Guaranteed to be top sellers! Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the United States wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Content of the article The Taiwanese air force told Reuters that while it does not particularly encourage its members to wear the patch, which is not part of their uniform, it will maintain an open attitude to anything that boosts morale. . China claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out taking the island by force. The Tsais government rejects China’s sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide their future. While the Winnie the Pooh patch is nowhere to be found on Chinese social media, Beijing has also been promoting videos and comments about its exercises around Taiwan. The Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, the Chinese unit believed to be at the forefront of any military action against Taiwan, released a video on Monday showing scenes from the exercise, set to lively music. The video targeted a Taiwanese audience using traditional Chinese characters, which are still used in Taiwan but no longer in mainland China. National Post Supplementary File (Additional reporting by Fabian Hamacher and Yimou Lee Editing by Gareth Jones)

