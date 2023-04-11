Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan over House investigation





New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks after former US President Donald Trump’s appearance at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse following his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a investigating hidden money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in New York on April 4, 2023.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block a House Judiciary Committee subpoena issued by its chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan, to a former prosecutor who played a role key in Bragg’s criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit also asks a judge to rule that any potential future subpoenas by the Judiciary Committee or Jordan on Bragg himself, or other of his current and past employees, will be “invalid, unenforceable, unconstitutional.”

Bragg’s lawsuit escalates a battle that began when Jordan, R-Ohio and other Trump allies in the House recently opened an investigation into Trump’s pursuit by the prosecutor who demanded documents and other documents .

The lawsuit calls the investigation an “unprecedented and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation of former President Donald J. Trump.”

Later Tuesday, a magistrate judge denied Bragg’s request for a temporary restraining order against the subpoena issued to Mark Pomerantz, a former special assistant DA

But that judge has scheduled a hearing for April 19 in Manhattan federal court on his challenge to the subpoena. The hearing was set one day before Pomerantz’s testimony pursuant to the subpoena.

Bragg’s 50-page complaint says “Congress lacks the power to oversee state criminal prosecutions” and accuses Jordan and his committee of engaging in “a campaign of intimidation, retaliation, and harassment.” ‘obstruction”.

The prosecution names Jordan, the Judiciary Committee and Pomerantz as defendants.

Pomerantz and another prosecutor left the prosecutor’s office in early 2022 after Bragg indicated he would not pursue an indictment against Trump in connection with false claims regarding appraisals of real estate assets owned by the Trump organization. Pomerantz later wrote a book about his work on the probe.

Jordan and the committee served Pomerantz with a subpoena last week, two days after Trump was arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court on a grand jury indictment alleging 34 counts of falsification of commercial documents.

The charge, the first of any US president, former or not, relates to a silent $130,000 payment that Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the election. 2016 presidential election.

Bragg’s lawsuit says the subpoena and other requests for information from Jordan “seek highly sensitive and confidential local prosecution information that belongs to the district attorney’s office and the people of New York.” .

“Fundamental principles of federalism and common sense, as well as binding Supreme Court precedent, prohibit Congress from requiring it,” the suit states.

Bragg argues that the subpoena for Pomerantz “serves no legitimate legislative purpose” and that even if it were, it is still not enforceable because it could allow the Judiciary Committee to seek secret documents from the grandfather. jury and other investigative information protected by law.

Jordan quickly responded to Bragg in a tweet.

“First, they’re indicting a president for no crime,” Jordan wrote. “Then they’re suing to block congressional oversight when we ask about the federal funds they say they used to do that.”

