Visiting the port of Merak, the president ensures the preparation of return flows in 2023





President Joko Widodo personally inspected Merak Port, Cilegon City, Banten Province on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. President Jokowi wants to ensure the preparation and grand planning design of this year’s return flow can go well. “So in reference to the issues that arose with the flow home last year, particularly on the toll road and also at the port of Merak, I am here to ensure that the preparations, the planning plans are really ready,” the president said. in his post-examination statement. In addition, the president asked his entire staff to calculate in detail the planning for this year’s return flow, where it is estimated that the number of travelers will increase from 86 million to 123 million. The president hopes that the problems that occurred when returning home last year, such as congestion in the Upper Cikuasa and Lower Cikuasa sections, will not happen again this year. “I remind anyone who wants to return home to be careful, there has been a big jump in the number of people returning home, from 86 million according to this survey to 123 million. has an increase of about 45%. That’s all that needs to be counted, calculated, so earlier I asked in detail because I didn’t want last year’s incident to happen this year” , he explained. The President also appreciated a number of efforts made to pre-empt congestion at Merak Port, including the addition of a berth port at Bojonegara Port (PT BBJ) and Ciwandan Port. With the addition of the two piers, passenger capacity will increase from 34,000 to 49,000. “Then the management on the ground is regulated, the port specifically for motorcycles, the port specifically for cars and small vehicles and the buses, the port specifically for heavy goods vehicles, have been separated. This is also very good “, he added. Furthermore, President Jokowi also appealed to all travelers wishing to cross Merak Port to order tickets in advance through e-ticketing. According to him, one of the things that was quite troubling last year was passengers without tickets. “Last year was very inconvenient for those who didn’t have tickets. Everyone must hold a ticket before entering Merak Port,” he said. Accompanying the President during the inspection of Merak Port, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Commander of the TNI, Admiral Yudo Margono, National Police Chief General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Pj. Governor of Banten Al Muktabar and Mayor of Cilegon Helldy Agustian.

