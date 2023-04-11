Turkey unveils its first “drone carrier”





The Maritime Executive On Monday, the Turkish Navy commissioned its long-awaited light aircraft carrier, the TCG Anadolu- now with a different classification and a brand new air wing. At a ceremony at the Sedef shipyard attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, officials described the new amphib as a “drone carrier”. While the TCG Anadolu was originally designed as a platform for manned fighters, its flight deck and maintenance hangar will provide enough space to deploy advanced drones from the sea. Anadolu was designed around the needs of the F-35B, the short takeoff/vertical landing variant of Lockheed’s F-35 Lightning II program. It is the aircraft of choice for the large deck amphibians of the US Marine Corps and for the two new aircraft carriers of the Royal Navy. However, after Turkey opted to buy the Russian S-400 air defense system in 2017, the United States suspended export sales of F-35s to the Turkish government to keep stealth capabilities secret. of the F-35. This left the Turkish Navy without a fighter for the Anadolu. Instead, the new light aircraft carrier will be equipped with the Kizilelma unmanned fighter, the latest and most advanced armed drone from Turkish aerospace company Bayraktar. Kizilelma is specifically designed for air-to-air combat with manned fighters, as well as dangerous roles like suppressing enemy air defense and close air support. According to the manufacturer, the afterburner variant will be able to take off using from Anadolu short flight deck and ski jump. Images courtesy of the Turkish Ministry of Defense Bayraktar has also created an upgraded version of its popular ground attack drone, the TB2, to deploy for transport operations. The new TB3 will be capable of short takeoffs and landings, and Anadolu will be able to carry at least 30 of the armed drones, according to Turkish defense official Ismail Demir. The TB3 will have a maximum payload of 600 pounds, twice the capacity of its smaller predecessor. “The genie came out of the bottle,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said at the commissioning ceremony. “The Turkish Armed Forces have the advantages and high-tech operational superiority that very few armies in the world can achieve.” Anadolu is also a well-equipped amphibious with enough space for two dozen amphibious vehicles, and amphibious assault is one of its possible roles. It is also designed for service in humanitarian relief and natural disaster operations.

