Politics
PM Modi to inaugurate new campus of NAMO Institute of Medical Education and Research in Silvassa on April 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new campus of the NAMO Institute of Medical Education and Research, the only medical college in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, on April 17.
The institute, which operated from a rented building, is now set to move to its own 35-acre campus in Silvassa. It has become a beacon of hope and a symbol of the growing aspirations of the people of the region, about 40% of whom are tribal. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the medical school in 2019.
The infrastructure cost 203 crores and includes state-of-the-art facilities such as a multi-storey library, a university block with four lecture halls and an auditorium, a clubhouse, residential accommodation for faculty, and hostels for students. , and provision of outdoor and indoor games.
Union Territory Health Secretary Dr. T. Arun said, “Pursuing higher education, especially medical education, has been a far-fetched dream for the students of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Earlier, before the establishment of the medical college, only 10 to 12 students from the union territory could have the opportunity to avail places in the medical colleges all over India from the allotted central pool quota each year in the territory of the Union.
The Union Territory was only able to establish a medical school in 2019 when, with the support and guidance of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health, the Institute of Education and NAMO medical research center began to operate, he said.
Dr. Ramchandra Goyal, Dean of the NAMO Institute of Medical Education and Research, said the medical school started in the 2019-2020 academic year with a capacity of 150 MBBS students. The number was gradually increased to 177 with 27 places for students from economically weaker sections. Currently, 682 students are enrolled in the college. “The goal is to increase the number of seats to 200,” Goyal said.
Third-year student Mitesh Jha said he considers himself lucky unlike deserving students of his previous generations who had to fight to reach the limited number of Union Territory medical seats in order to achieve their dream of become doctors.
“There has been no medical school in the Union Territory since independence. I am happy that I can pursue medical studies,” Mr Jha said. He also welcomes the Prime Minister’s visit to inaugurate the new campus and looks forward to interacting with him. “I am very happy to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.
This change in the region is summed up by Mehak Bhasara, a freshman from the tribal community. She is from Randha village in Silvassa district.
“No one in my family, not even in my entire village, could become a doctor. It is my luck that a medical college has come into existence in Dadra and Nagar Haveli,” she said, adding that she will serve the people of the region after becoming a doctor. doctor.
Through this medical school, students from poor families can also fulfill their dreams of pursuing a medical education, she said.
Located four kilometers from the medical school, the attached Shri Vinoba Bhave Civil Hospital serves the needs of the entire population of the Union Territory and neighboring villages of Gujarat and Maharashtra, in addition to other states.
Established in 1952 and previously known as Cottage Hospital, it was a 60-bed facility with minimal amenities before being expanded to 316 beds. It is currently operating with 650 beds and growing to 1,270.
Apart from the NAMO Institute of Medical Education and Research, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Ayurvedic Hospital and Wellness Center project, planned in a serene area near the Madhuban Dam on 40 acres of land with a green setting. It is estimated at 70 crore.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-new-campus-of-namo-medical-education-and-research-institute-in-silvassa/article66724163.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Modi holds talks with UK PM, raises issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments
- Food prices trending lower, president says current supply
- Bollywood actress compares Aradhana to RRR
- KPMG Partners with Saudi Small and Medium Business Authority in Global Tech Innovator Competition
- A 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Vancouver Island
- Report: Trump in Second Deposition to NY Attorney General Is Screwed Either Way
- PM Meeting with US President Joe Biden: April 12, 2023
- Embarrassing: Pentagon leaks harm US security, analysts say | Military News
- ThreeSixtyEight shortlisted for the internet’s highest honor for its work on an LED project
- Virginia Tech football ticket deals announced for the upcoming 2023 season
- Wedding dress store steps in to help after brides-to-be were left without dresses or money as Maplewood store closed
- Google Launches New Cybersecurity Initiative to Strengthen Vulnerability Management