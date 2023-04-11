PM Modi to inaugurate new campus of NAMO Institute of Medical Education and Research in Silvassa on April 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new campus of the NAMO Institute of Medical Education and Research, the only medical college in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, on April 17.

The institute, which operated from a rented building, is now set to move to its own 35-acre campus in Silvassa. It has become a beacon of hope and a symbol of the growing aspirations of the people of the region, about 40% of whom are tribal. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the medical school in 2019.

The infrastructure cost 203 crores and includes state-of-the-art facilities such as a multi-storey library, a university block with four lecture halls and an auditorium, a clubhouse, residential accommodation for faculty, and hostels for students. , and provision of outdoor and indoor games.

Union Territory Health Secretary Dr. T. Arun said, “Pursuing higher education, especially medical education, has been a far-fetched dream for the students of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Earlier, before the establishment of the medical college, only 10 to 12 students from the union territory could have the opportunity to avail places in the medical colleges all over India from the allotted central pool quota each year in the territory of the Union.

The Union Territory was only able to establish a medical school in 2019 when, with the support and guidance of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health, the Institute of Education and NAMO medical research center began to operate, he said.

Dr. Ramchandra Goyal, Dean of the NAMO Institute of Medical Education and Research, said the medical school started in the 2019-2020 academic year with a capacity of 150 MBBS students. The number was gradually increased to 177 with 27 places for students from economically weaker sections. Currently, 682 students are enrolled in the college. “The goal is to increase the number of seats to 200,” Goyal said.

Third-year student Mitesh Jha said he considers himself lucky unlike deserving students of his previous generations who had to fight to reach the limited number of Union Territory medical seats in order to achieve their dream of become doctors.

“There has been no medical school in the Union Territory since independence. I am happy that I can pursue medical studies,” Mr Jha said. He also welcomes the Prime Minister’s visit to inaugurate the new campus and looks forward to interacting with him. “I am very happy to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

This change in the region is summed up by Mehak Bhasara, a freshman from the tribal community. She is from Randha village in Silvassa district.

“No one in my family, not even in my entire village, could become a doctor. It is my luck that a medical college has come into existence in Dadra and Nagar Haveli,” she said, adding that she will serve the people of the region after becoming a doctor. doctor.

Through this medical school, students from poor families can also fulfill their dreams of pursuing a medical education, she said.

Located four kilometers from the medical school, the attached Shri Vinoba Bhave Civil Hospital serves the needs of the entire population of the Union Territory and neighboring villages of Gujarat and Maharashtra, in addition to other states.

Established in 1952 and previously known as Cottage Hospital, it was a 60-bed facility with minimal amenities before being expanded to 316 beds. It is currently operating with 650 beds and growing to 1,270.

Apart from the NAMO Institute of Medical Education and Research, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Ayurvedic Hospital and Wellness Center project, planned in a serene area near the Madhuban Dam on 40 acres of land with a green setting. It is estimated at 70 crore.