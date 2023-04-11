Nikki Haley’s campaign memo rips Trump’s ‘drama’





Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Nikki Haley’s 2024 campaign tells donors that former President Trump is “consumed with past grievances and the promise of more drama in the future,” according to a memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The primary dynamic is changing against Trump. Haley voted in single digits, but raising $11 million in six weeks gives her campaign an opening against her rivals.

Haley’s campaign garnered more than nearly all of the 2016 GOP candidates in their first quarter and more than Trump in the first quarter of this cycle. his indictment.

Driving the News: “Donald Trump had a pretty good Q1, if you’re going to be charged as ‘good,'” Haley’s campaign manager Betsy Ankney wrote in the memo.

“Yet it is increasingly clear that Trump’s candidacy is more consumed by past grievances and the promise of more drama in the future, rather than a forward-looking vision for the American people,” the memo continues. .

Zoom in: Haley’s campaign isn’t just targeting Trump. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is “not ready for prime time,” the memo says.

“And then there are the others,” the memo says. “Wait, and the others?” It’s an attempt to celebrate and publicize their early monetary successes while defending their low numbers (“polls at this point don’t make sense”) and seemingly outdated style of campaigning while trying to pull more donors out of his rivals. The other candidates might offer a ‘quick flash’, but Haley’s campaign says they are outpacing the competition on policy: ‘We have offered concrete policy plans on foreign aid, immigration, spending restraint , rights reform and, yes, mental capacity tests for politicians over 75.

Zoom Out: Most GOP members came to Trump’s defense after he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

But the unprecedented historical development is changing the contours of the Republican presidential primary, opening a doorway for anti-Trump voices. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his candidacy 24 after the indictment and said Trump should drop out of the race altogether.

The backdrop: Haley has so far rejected her competitors’ ‘splatter’ campaign, instead sticking to traditional retail politics in an election in which the primary and the GOP electorate have been completely reshaped in Trump’s image.

The former UN ambassador has taken Iowa and New Hampshire by storm, hosting nearly 20 events with voters over the past six weeks. She also hosted events in South Carolina and spoke about immigration on the southern border.

The bottom line: While Republicans will try to distinguish themselves from Trump without upsetting his base, Haley’s campaign will attempt a “discipline” versus “drama” approach to eliminating the party leader.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/04/10/nikki-haley-campaign-memo-trump-desantis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related