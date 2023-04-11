Rishi Sunak told to distance himself from Emmanuel Macron’s ‘senseless’ comments on Taiwan

Rishi Sunak is facing growing calls to distance himself from Emmanuel Macron’s insane comments on China and Taiwan, after the French president sparked an international backlash for suggesting rising tensions in the region were not the European affair.

The French leader caused an outcry earlier this week after saying Europe should avoid being drawn into any potential conflict between the United States and China over Beijing’s growing grip on Taiwan.

Addressing journalists from the French media and the website Policy Following a three-day state visit to China, Mr Macron said the big risk Europe faces is that it will be caught up in crises that are not ours, which puts him at risk. prevent him from building his strategic autonomy.

He insisted that Europe must not become a vassal, a feudal term denoting inferiority in any future US-China clash over Taiwan, a self-governing island with a democratically elected government.

Mr Sunak, who has yet to comment on the remarks, is now facing increasing pressure from Tory backbenchers to officially denounce Mr Macron’s position.

Iain Duncan-Smith, the former Conservative leader, said I that Mr Sunak must send a strong message to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the UK does not share Mr Macron’s shameful position on Taiwan.

Macron foolishly aided President Xi in his determination to threaten and intimidate Taiwan, he said.

His statement was shameful and the British government should make it clear that they disagree with him, otherwise China will believe that Macron is speaking on behalf of all of Europe.

Related article

Bob Seely, the Isle of Wight Conservative, says the French PM acted foolishly and selfishly in adopting a conciliatory tone with China, and stressed the importance of a united Europe against the Communist Party Chinese (CCP).

For Macron to say that he somehow wants to be equidistant between the United States and China, does he want to be equidistant between democracy and authoritarianism? Mr. Seely said I .

It’s selfish and lacks any sort of strategic vision. I mean, what did Churchill say: I totally refuse to be impartial between the firefighters and the fire.

Macron acted quite stupidly and selfishly in his remarks. I think it shows that we have to show why it is in France’s interest that we have a united front against the Chinese Communist Party.

No 10 insisted on Tuesday that Britain did not support any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, but refrained from outright condemnation of Mr Macron’s comments.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the UK obviously wanted to do everything in its power to reduce tensions in that region.

We believe that the issue should be resolved peacefully by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, through constructive dialogue without threats or the use of force or coercion, he said.

We do not support any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, which includes China’s increased assertiveness towards Taiwan.

He added that China’s increased military activity over the past week is part of a pattern of escalating Chinese activity in recent months, and that the UK has an interest. clear in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

A rocket force missile from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command takes part in operations during military exercises around the island of Taiwan on Saturday, April 8 (Photo: Liu Mingsong/ Xinhua via AP)

It comes as MPs from across the political spectrum, including Labor MPs Chris Bryant and Carolyn Harris, have also signaled their fury at Mr Macron’s comments.

They co-signed a statement released by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a global organization focused on the CCP’s actions, condemning the French president’s misguided remarks.

IPAC said it was the worst possible time to send a signal of indifference to Taiwan and that Mr Macron’s position was seriously out of step with sentiment in European legislatures and beyond.

The statement, also signed by Mr Duncan-Smith and Mr Seely as well as French, German and Australian politicians, said: History is a harsh judge of past efforts to appease authoritarians. Unfortunately, the president shows few signs of having learned the lessons of the past. Mr President, you are not speaking for Europe.

IPAC also pledged to ensure that Mr. Macron’s remarks serve as a warning to democratic governments to do all they can to ensure that Beijing’s stance on Taiwan receives the welcome. hostility it deserves from the international community.

It comes as China stepped up military exercises around the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday in an apparent simulation of an invasion of Taiwan.

Dozens of warplanes and at least 11 ships took part in a mock island cordon with waves of simulated strikes aimed at strategic targets.

The People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of the CPC, also released animated video of missiles launched from the ground, sea and air, and simulated images of Taipei and Kaohsiung City in flames.

Beijing said the drills, which entered their third day on Tuesday, are a response to a US visit last week by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen.

President Tsai met Kevin McCarthy, the US Speaker of the House of Representatives, over the weekend, where she praised the strong and unique partnership between America and Taiwan.

Beijing’s quick response by launching military exercises has thwarted fears that China now believes the United States is determined to change the status quo that has helped maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait for the past four decades. .

Washington has criticized China’s firepower as disproportionate and said it is closely watching President Xi’s actions around Taiwan.

The US State Department also urged China not to exploit the Taiwanese president’s visit to the United States and called for restraint and not changing the status quo.