Rotary President Joko Widodo visits multiple sites and reviews preparations for Mudik Flow 2023





INSIDEN24.COM-President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) through his Twitter account informed the people of Indonesia about his series of visits on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The President made visits to several places mentioned one by one through his statement on his Twitter account. “Arrived at Indah Kiat Port, Cilegon City, Banten this morning with the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma Helicopter. I went to Banten for a series of working visits, which included reviewing the Merak Port’s facilities and readiness for the return flow in 2023,” Jokowi said. Also Read: Traffic Engineering During Eid Mudik 2023 and Return Flow in Chaotic Tasikmalaya Regency Further, President Jokowi wrote “At the Coconut Market, Cilegon City, today I found the prices of a number of necessities quite high compared to a number of other regional markets”. “I think it’s because the distribution of the goods didn’t go well. Even so, the availability of basic needs before Eid is still under control,” he wrote. After visiting Cilegon, Jokowi continued his visit to the port of Merak, as he himself wrote on his Twitter account @jokowi Also read: Jasa Marga applies 20% discount on toll fees for Eid 2023 return streams “Today I inspected Merak Port in Banten to make sure the preparation and grand design of this year’s return flow planning is going well,” he tweeted. “This year there is a big jump in the number of people returning home, from 86 million in the survey to 123 million. There is an increase of around 45%,” he added. appreciates a number of efforts to preempt congestion at Merak Port, including the addition of berth ports at Bojonegara Port and Ciwandan Port, which increased passenger capacity from 34,000 to 49,000. Also Read: Republic of Indonesia Police Provides 2,694 Posts to Secure Return Flows to Various Regions The President then called on all travelers wishing to cross via Merak Port to order tickets in advance through the e-ticketing. It is hoped that there will be no more passengers without a ticket like last year.***

