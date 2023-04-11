Between the Tennessee Three, abortion and Trump, the GOP loves to lose





The Republicans’ math problem is only getting worse. They have a base that is addicted to a sweet sugar rush of what can only be described as mild authoritarianism, but this brand of politics thinks Trumpism meets Orbism, the far-right populism of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbnis like the cyanide for more normal swing-ish voters that Republicans actually need to win the election. Last week, Republicans made a mixture of unforced errors, the repercussions of which will likely haunt them into 2024 and perhaps beyond. While the base was thrilled with these debacles, it’s hard to see how they encourage anyone who doesn’t identify as ultra MAGA.

To quickly recap, last week Republicans in the state of Tennessee expelled two lawmakers for their involvement in a gun control protest, a Trump-appointed judge in Texas halted Food and Drug Administration of a leading abortifacient drug, and Republicans rushed to the defense of Donald Trump during his arrest and impeachment. All of these events were instances where the GOP leadership was unable or unwilling to control the most basic aspects of the party. In Tennessee we saw racism, in Texas we saw a fanatic seemingly trying to make the law reflect his own religious theories, and in New York we saw the sheer anarchy that is a key part of the Trumpism.

It’s hard to imagine a worse optic than this: Tennessee’s House Republican supermajority kicked out Democrats Justin Jones and Justin Pearson last Thursday because they sang on the Statehouse floor after a shooting at a school in Nashville left three adults and three young children dead. Republicans also targeted a third state representative, Gloria Johnson, but could not muster the votes to oust her. For what? As Johnson told CNN, I think it’s pretty clear: I’m a 60-year-old white woman. And they are two young black people. It was blatant racism, and it immediately elevated the lawmakers to celebrity status. It was the first time someone had been kicked out of the Tennessee House for violating decorum, which Republicans likened to an insurrection. They became known as the Tennessee Three. Videos of Jones and Pearson have gone viral. Their speeches were broadcast on national television. They had a video call with President Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris came to visit them in Tennessee. Republicans then tried to raise funds on the evictions, perhaps thinking that being racist would mean donating small dollars. Jones has already been reinstated in the State House, and Pearson will likely be reinstated on Wednesday, ahead of a special election later this year. This coming weekend, GOP donors will be in Tennessee for a donor retreat. Wealthy Republicans descending on a town following the impeachment of two young politicians of color create quite a stark contrast between two parties. Never one to shy away from the opportunity to say racist things, one of the guest speakers at the Republican event is none other than Trump.

Just a day after the evictions, late on Good Friday afternoon, Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a preliminary injunction that would effectively ban the sale of mifepristone, an abortion pill used in about half of nationwide abortions. national. It was a decision many of us had been waiting for. The response was quick; the Biden administration immediately filed an appeal. In a separate case, Washington state federal judge Thomas Rice ruled in a lawsuit brought by a coalition of Democratic attorneys general in 17 states and the District of Columbia to stop the FDA from withdrawing the drug on the market. in these places. If the Kacsmaryks decision stands, women will not be able to purchase this abortion pill even in states where abortion remains legal. Kacsmaryks’ central thesis was that the FDA had faced significant political pressure to drop its proposed safety measures in order to better advance the political goal of increased access to chemical abortion. We know that’s not true because the FDA process hasn’t been expedited because [mifepristone] was approved more than four years after the initial application was filed, according to a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation. America wasn’t even the first country to allow the use of the abortion pill. Mifepristone has been authorized in France since 1988. Kacsmaryks’ whole legal argument is sick at best and bullshit at worst.

Politically, its growing guise as an anti-abortion agenda is a loser for Republicans. Earlier that week, in a race for the state Supreme Court, pro-choice judge Janet Protasiewicz decimated her rival, Dan Kelly, by 11 points in the divided state of Wisconsin. Abortion rights were one of the biggest issues in the racea contest that ultimately swung the Wisconsin Supreme Court to a liberal majority. We have seen it time and time again; banning abortion is wildly unpopular in the states and districts Republicans must win to regain power, yet the Republican base demands an abortion-free America.

But after all, it’s well established that Republicans can’t help but tie up with the unpopular. When Trump was indicted and arraigned last week, he proved his enduring power within the Republican Party. Lindsey Graham cried twice on TV because of it and begged Sean Hannity viewers to go to Donald J. Trump.com. Go tonight. Give the president money to fight this bullshit. It will destroy America. Were going to fight at the polls. We weren’t going to give in. How does it end, Sean? Trump wins in court and he wins the election. This is how it ends. But even Lindsey Graham must know that while the indictments may thrill the base, normal voters won’t be charmed by a payoff to an adult movie star. The sticky wicket is that while the base likes the optics of Trump calling a Black DA a Soros-backed animal and accusing him of being a backward racist, it’s probably safe to assume voters are fed up. . A new ABC/Ipsos poll has Trump’s favor at 25%.

Republicans ran into a divide. Their base prides itself on manifestations of authoritarianism and religious bigotry, so they have embraced an agenda that actively targets their fellow Americans, inflicting real harm on communities with racial baiting tactics and onerous health restrictions. And in doing so, they continue to alienate the voters they desperately need to win elections in purple states. How the Republicans got here is no mystery; Trump hit the third rail of the Republican base, people who were so irrelevant that previous candidates had at least pretended to disown them. I’m talking about the Richard Spencer types, the racists, the anti-Semites. After hitting that rail and narrowly winning a victory in 2016, Republicans found themselves reliant on that base for turnout. Now they’ve gone so far down this path that they’re facing an intractable death ray with crushing defeat unless they change the rules to maintain minority power.

