Melania Trump issues cryptic first statement after Trump indictment





Topline

Former first lady Melania Trump warned against assumptions made in unspecified information in a vague tweet on Tuesday, a curious public response just a week after former President Donald Trump was indicted.

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, leave a polling station after casting their ballot… [+] during the US midterm elections in Palm Beach, Florida on November 8, 2022. (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

Melania Trumps team asked readers to exercise caution and good judgment when reading news articles about the former first lady, her official office tweeted on Tuesday in a post shared by her personal Twitter account. official.

The tweets, which do not specify which reports she is referring to, follow a series of tabloid reports that suggest she is unhappy with her husband’s political appearances and angry at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, which centers on allegations that he orchestrated payments for squash stories over three affairs he allegedly had early in their marriage.

Melania is uncomfortable with Trump’s third run for president and would prefer to retreat into private life, People magazine reported on Monday, citing a source who said she just wanted to be left alone.

The outlet previously reported that Melania was angry with Trump over the affair allegations and preferred to remain isolated from the outside world at Mar-A-Lago, where she is surrounded by Trump supporters who refrain from discussing the alleged silent payment.

Page Six also reported on Monday that Melania Trump agreed to campaign with her husband after having an important conversation with her over the weekend and pleaded for her public support.

Melanias’ tweet on Tuesday marks his most significant public comments since Trump was indicted on March 30 on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with the silent payments Manhattan prosecutors said he arranged (Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied each of the three affair allegations).

crucial quote

News outlets have speculated about the former First Lady’s stance on personal, professional and political matters in recent weeks, Melania Trump’s office tweeted. In these articles, anonymous sources are cited to support the author’s claims.

Key context

Melania Trump has largely remained out of the public eye since her husband left the White House in 2019. As she appeared alongside him as he announced his third run for president of Mar-A- Lago in November, and is regularly spotted at dinners and events with her husband at the couples home in Palm Beach, she was notably absent from her post-impeachment speech at the club last week. Trump, while issuing a broad rebuke of the 34-count indictment, thanked each of his five children in the speech, but did not mention Melania. On Sunday, she was pictured sitting at a closed table at Mar-A-Lago with her husband during Easter brunch and tweeted Happy Easter! to her 2.2 million followers, paired with a photo of a pink rose.

Tangent

Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., have remained actively involved in their father’s political activities and echoed his claims that Manhattan District Attorneys’ case against him is politically motivated in a series of comments. on social media and in television appearances. His daughter Ivanka Trump, who served as an adviser to her father during his time in the White House, however, opted out of teaming up with Trump as he leads his third run for the presidency. She said she chooses to prioritize instead [her] young children and privacy [they] create with the family, she wrote on Instagram following the announcement of her campaign. In her first comments since her historic impeachment last week, Ivanka Trump expressed her support for her father and said she felt sorry for him and his country following the criminal charges.

