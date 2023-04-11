To avoid long traffic jams at the port of Merak, Jokowi asks the management to be vigilant





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo checked the readiness and facilities of Merak Port ahead of the return flow in 2023. Jokowi asked the port management to pay attention to the readiness of land transport management buffer so that the accumulation of vehicles heading towards the port does not occur. Jokowi explained that according to last year’s traffic records, one of the main problems encountered was the readiness of the toll road. Jokowi reminded the management to be careful and prudent in handling passenger movements, as the number of travelers this year is expected to reach 123.8 million, an increase of around 45% compared to travelers in the year. last. Jokowi does not want a repeat of the 20 kilometer traffic jam between Merak Port and the Tangerang Km 90 toll road when returning home last year. “Everything has to be calculated, calculated, so I asked in detail earlier because I don’t want last year’s incident to happen this year,” Jokowi explained in his remarks to Lebaran Mudik Ratas 2023 at the Merak Port, Banten, Tuesday afternoon (2023-11-04). To avoid serious traffic jams, Jokowi asked the port management to regulate the movement of passengers on the ground. Jokowi asked management to specifically separate ports for motorcycles, ports for cars and small vehicles, and ports for buses or trucks. Jokowi revealed that apart from the long traffic jams to the port that occurred when returning home last year, there was a lack rest area also a note. Jokowi appreciates the addition of the number of rest areas on the toll road that has now been built. “The second is toll roads, last year issue Because rest area It has also been reported to have risen so it does not interfere with the main road,” Jokowi said. For passengers returning home using sea transport, Jokowi asked passengers to order tickets online. Jokowi felt that if all passengers held tickets before entering the port area, long queues could be avoided. “I hope that all passengers who want to ride the Merak have ordered tickets electronic ticketing. Because last year it was so boring not having a ticket. Everyone must hold a ticket before entering Merak Port,” Jokowi said. Besides giving guidelines regarding the management of the port, Jokowi also appreciated the addition of the port’s passenger capacity. Jokowi revealed that Bandar Bakau Jaya Port and Ciwandan Port, which originally had a capacity of 34,000 passengers, have now been added to 49,000 passengers. After reviewing the facilities and readiness of Merak Port, Jokowi is expected to continue with the schedule of a working visit to Indah Kiat Port and return to Jakarta in the afternoon. Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here Share

