Politics
With NATO membership stalled, Sweden eyes Turkish presidential elections
Sweden’s hopes of quickly following Finland into NATO membership were dashed in Turkey’s presidential election in May, in which recent polls show President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20-year rule is about to end.
The signals Sweden has received from the opposition have been very good, said Paul Levin, director of the Institute of Turkish Studies at Stockholm University, of the six-party National Alliance coalition challenging Erdogan. The opposition has indicated that it will ratify Sweden’s NATO membership fairly quickly.
In recent months, Erdogan’s popularity in Turkey has eroded sharply due to factors such as the country’s economic hyperinflation, the devastating earthquakes in February that killed more than 50,000 people and the slow and lackluster response governments to disaster. As Erdogan’s troubles have deepened, Kemal Kilicdaroglu (pronounced ka-LEECH-da-ro-lo), the leader of the National Alliance coalition, has in recent weeks begun voting ahead of the president.
Moderate and more secular but devoid of Erdogan’s charisma, Kilicdaroglu is known as Turkeys Gandhi after walking 200 miles from Istanbul to Ankara on a march for justice six years ago to protest Erdogan’s undemocratic legislation. While few would have previously given him much of a chance to win, recent voter polls show him ahead by 3% For ten%. If this political earthquake were indeed to occur on May 14, many experts say the effects would certainly be felt in Sweden.
If Kemal Kilicdaroglu wins the presidential elections, Sweden’s chances of becoming a NATO member would increase, foreign policy analyst Pinar Sayan, an associate fellow at the Istanbul Political Research Institute, told Yahoo News.
Although Turkey voted last week to approve Finland’s NATO membership over Russian objections, it has so far blocked Sweden from joining. Erdogan demanded that Stockholm extradite dozens of Kurdish immigrants, an ethnic minority in Turkey involved in secession attempts and militant actions that the Turkish government considers terrorists. In the past year, Sweden has extradited only three.
Turkey does not shy away from slapping the terrorist tag on those who express sympathy for a cause, Asli Aydntasbas, a visiting scholar at the Brookings Institution, told Yahoo News. Most European countries make a distinction between thoughts and actions.
In January, an anti-Islamic Swedish politician burned a Koran outside the Turkish Embassy just days after a fringe Kurdish group hung an effigy of Erdogan outside Stockholm City Hall. Although legally protected by Swedish freedom of expression laws, these events angered the Turkish president. At this rate, Sweden’s application for NATO membership will never be approved by Turkey, Numan Kurtulmus, vice chairman of Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party, told Turkish journalists.
There is a widespread belief in Sweden that Russia is funding some of the protests that eluded Erdogan.
Russia is seen as seeking everywhere to prevent Sweden from joining, including in Turkey’s refusal to ratify, Gunilla Herolf, a researcher at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs, told Yahoo News. Many Swedes, for example, suspect that Moscow was involved in the effigy hanging and Quran burning incidents in January, Herolf said, and videos of those protests have been used by Erdogan to try to galvanize support. national.
Hanging up a president’s effigy might not be a big deal in the United States, but in Turkey it resonates, Aydntasbas said. Erdogan takes it very personally and blames the Swedish authorities for having authorized these demonstrations.
Aware of how these protests have played out in Turkey and other Islamic countries, the Swedish police have instituted a ban on the burning of the Qran, only to have a Swedish court throw it away last week. Swedes have almost self-righteous support for free speech issues, Aydntasbas noted. And the result is a conversation [between Sweden and Turkey] it’s not going anywhere.
But if Kilicdaroglu manages to upset Erdogan and the current government goes a step further by allowing these results to stand, Aydntasbas thinks the first thing to do would be to improve the rule of law in Turkey and try to reverse the authoritarian drift of the country.
The Erdogan government would have imprisoned almost a third of journalists imprisoned worldwideand recently passed a disinformation law that strengthens Erdogan’s grip on news and social media platforms.
An effective and well-coordinated opposition can succeed in elections. But there are risks people need to consider, said Aydntasbas, who noted that one of them is that Turkey is a country that tends to experience unforeseen events as elections approach.
On April 6, for example, bullets were reportedly fired at Kilicdaroglu party headquarters.
Levin said Swedes are growing frustrated with the Turkish parliament’s refusal to ratify its NATO membership, saying Sweden has taken steps to meet all of Erdogan’s demands, including drafting legislation counterterrorism, reviewing extradition requests and removing a ban on selling military equipment to Turkey after its 2019 attack on a Kurdish militia in Syria. There is not much more Sweden can do within the bounds of the rule of law, Levin added.
If Erdogan wins in the May elections, his hard line of forcing Sweden to make concessions in order to allow him to enter NATO could ultimately be seen as a deciding factor.
It was a good thing domestically for Erdogan to give Finland the green light and Sweden the red light, former U.S. diplomat Elizabeth Shackelford, now a Chicago Council research fellow, told Yahoo News. Global Affairs. This is a pretty clear demonstration of the power he wields within NATO. Erdogans makes Turkey’s position extremely relevant to the world’s most important defense alliance. She added that Erdogan has a card he can still play to win further concessions from NATO members, including an F-16 deal with the United States.
Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkey Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, also acknowledged the importance of Sweden passing a new anti-terrorism law. If Erdogan wins, hell argue Sweden got down on their knees and agreed to Turkey’s demands, Cagaptay said, adding that whoever wins, Sweden will likely eventually join Finland in NATO . grant.
