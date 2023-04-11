Donald Trump says gifted gold golf club was sent to National Archives





WASHINGTONDonald Trump announced on Monday that he had sent a gold-painted golf club to the National Archives and Records Administration after House Democrats criticized him for not reporting more than 100 gifts from foreign leaders he had received as president.

The National Archives did not immediately respond to questions about whether the golf club had arrived.

House Democrats had criticized Trump for not passing on gifts to the government because of their potential influence on his foreign policy. But Trump argued he didn’t need to report the $3,755 golf driver because he received it in November 2016 as president-elect before entering the White House. .

“I’m happy to report that after a search, we were able to find the gold pilot (paint!) given to me by my friend and former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe,” Trump said in a statement. the message. “It was in a locker, along with other clubs, at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida.”

Trump said he never used the club. But Golf Digest added to a Politico report that Trump appeared to be swinging the club at a driving range.

Foreign gifts are only part of Trump’s disputes with the National Archives. The agency searched for documents from its administration under the Presidential Records Act for more than a year before the FBI searched its Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, and found thousands of documents, including hundreds with classified marks.

A Justice Department special counsel, Jack Smith, is investigating the documents for possible criminal charges. Trump’s return to the golf club came a week after he was arrested in New York for falsifying business documents.

Here’s what we know about freebies:

Trump and his family reported no more than 100 gifts with a combined value of more than $250,000 to the State Department from 2017 to 2019, according to a report by inspectors general. Another April 2022 report found the department could not fully account for gifts received in 2020, the last year of the former president’s administration.

In releasing the findings last month, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, warned that if presidents fail to report valuable gifts they receive in office, foreigners could influence American policy.

The General Services Administration and the National Archives and Archives Administration are supposed to track donations reported through the State Department, which the report says did not happen.

But Trump spokesman Steven Cheung disputed the report’s findings. He said House Democrats were working with accomplices at the National Archives to lie about the revelations.

Committee Democrats pointed to a variety of gifts to Trump and his family that lawmakers say were reported to the State Department but were not purchased by the recipient or given to government agencies.

Democratic Gifts said agencies could not locate or find receipts for included:

From Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates: Items worth over $45,000 in total, including three to Trump and one to his wife, former first lady Melania Trump. The gifts included a $24,000 Saudi dagger and two sets of swords worth $8,800. From El Salvador: A larger than life painting of Trump. From Japan: in addition to the “gold” driver, a putter worth $460 and another driver worth $3,040. From India: 17 items with a total value of $47,000, including a vase at $8,500, a model of the Taj Mahal at $4,600 and cufflinks at $1,900.

The Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act requires the disclosure of all gifts of minimum value to the President, Vice President and their families. The White House compiles the list and provides it to the State Department, which publishes an annual list.

The government usually keeps the gifts unless the recipients buy them. For example, General Services Administration records show that Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law who was also a senior adviser, purchased five Saudi gifts.

But Democrats on the committee say the White House has asked the National Archives to return a number of foreign gifts. The records had no record of other gifts, according to the report.

