Prime Minister Modis BJP battles corrupt image as he seeks re-election in his only South Indian state





As political parties prepare for battle in the Karnatakas state elections on May 10, hopes of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to return to power in its sole southern stronghold are hampered by allegations of corruption against several legislators. The outcome of the elections in the southern state of 64 million people is likely to impact that of the national elections in May 2024, when the BJP will seek a third term with Narendra Modi as prime minister. Analysts say it will also influence the outcome of national elections scheduled in the states of Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Karnataka’s importance to the BJP is clear from Prime Minister Modi’s frequent visits to the southern state this year, where he inaugurated universities, highways, subways, factories, airports and statues. , often using the occasion to urge people to return his party to power. Opposition parties in Karnataka have criticized the grand inauguration ceremonies which Mr Modi attended, alleging that public funds were indirectly spent on his election campaign for the BJP. Corruption allegations have emerged against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is campaigning for his party’s re-election on May 10, although the BJP has yet to announce its candidate. In August 2022, his government was accused by the Karnataka State Contractors Association of forcing contractors to pay 40% of all contracts as a commission to politicians. Two entrepreneurs committed suicide in April and December 2022, accusing the Bommai government of refusing to pay their bills without bribes. Senior Politician and Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa, 74, who was nominated by one of the contractors, resigned over it. Mr Bommai, 63, has maintained his innocence and ordered an investigation, but after a legislator’s son was caught accepting a 400,000 rupees (S$6,500) bribe in March , the accusations resurfaced. He also told reporters that despite the challenges, his party is working hard to ensure that this time the BJP will win a majority. The BJP unit in Karnataka counts on its most reliable voter, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who led the party to its first victory in 2008. The 80-year-old has a strong influence on his dominant Lingayat sect who represents 17 percent of Karnataka’s voters, and although retired, was named by Mr Modi as the mascot for Karnataka’s crucial polls. The BJP, which is now the most popular party in northern India, sees Karnataka as the gateway to the south. More educated and multilingual voters and self-governing minority communities in the south preferred to elect their well-established regional parties rather than the Hindu nationalist party, which is seen as rejecting linguistic and religious heterogeneity. The BJP is popular in urban centers like the state capital and booming tech hub, Bengaluru, and in coastal regions where conservative voters support its Hindu nationalist ideology. But other areas are dominated by the Congress and Janata Dal (secular), a regional party that rules the southern agrarian districts of the state.

