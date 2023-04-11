Jokowi asks regional chiefs to come to Mudik 2023 flow monitoring ground





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo has asked regional leaders to go to the field to directly observe various issues during the current back home Eid 2023. According to Jokowi, regional leaders need to understand the conditions on the ground, so they can immediately execute the necessary policies. “Outside of the Department of Transport, National Police, TNI, SOEs, Governors, Regents, Mayors, I really ask them to come down and look at the issues (travel streams) in detail. ‘they can be executed directly on the ground,’ Jokowi said as he chaired a restricted meeting (ratas) on preparations for the return of Eid to the port of Merak, Banten, as uploaded on YouTube by the Presidential Secretariat , Tuesday (11/4/2023). Also Read: Jokowi: Ciwandan Port Pier and BBJ have been added The Head of State then referred to the results of a government survey regarding the potential increase in the number of people staying at home, which reached 45%. He pointed out that there must be good preparation and design to handle the return flow this year due to this potential. “I can’t imagine that going from 86 million (travellers) to 123 million (mudik) is not easy management. It requires preparation, good planning design,” he said. On this day, Tuesday, President Jokowi, a number of ministers and relevant officials checked the preparations for the return flow to the port of Merak, Banten. Jokowi wants to confirm the final condition of preparation for the management of the return home on the pitch. Read also: Jokowi: 45% increase in the number of return travelers, everything must be calculated The head of state stressed that the government does not want travelers to face long traffic jams on the road or long services at the port. “I want to make sure that everything is going well and that people are really well served, nobody feels like they are lingering on the road, that there are traffic jams at the port. It’s what we hope for,” he added.

