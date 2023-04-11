Donald Trump says Tucker Carlson employees at Manhattan courthouse were mourning his arrest





NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Former President Donald Trump arrives for an impeachment hearing at… [+] NYS Supreme Court on April 04, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump will be arraigned in his first court appearance following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about hidden money paid to an adult film star ahead of the US election. 2016. He becomes the first former US president to face criminal charges. The charges remain under seal and have not been made public. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump said workers at a Manhattan courthouse wept and apologized as he arrived for his arraignment. They were amazing, Trump told Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Tuesday night on Tucker Carlson Tonight. When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, Trump said, they signed me up and I’ll tell you people were crying. The people who work there. Work professionally there who have no problem putting murderers in and they see everyone. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. In fact, they were crying. They said I’m sorry.”

The former president’s sensational day in court was covered by cable news networks on April 4, when he was arraigned on 34 counts related to allegations Trump paid for money. money to cover up an extramarital affair. In the Fox News interview, Carlson notes that the world watched as Trump showed up in court to surrender and later plead not guilty before leaving the courthouse and returning home to Florida.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Flanked by lawyers, former US President Donald Trump appears in… [+] the courtroom for his arraignment proceedings at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4, 2023 in New York City. Trump was arraigned in his first court appearance today following an arraignment by a grand jury which heard evidence relating to money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former US president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Asked by Carlson if he thinks President Biden will stay in the 2024 presidential race, Trump replied “look, I’m looking at him the way you do. And I think that’s almost inappropriate for me to say that. I don’t see how it’s possible.

Trump pointed to a brief interview President Biden gave to NBC’s Al Roker, who asked if the president was going to run for re-election. I plan to run, Biden said, but I wasn’t ready to announce it yet.

But there’s something wrong, Trump said of the NBC interview. I saw his answer today on TV about whether or not he was going to run to a very nice guy named Al Roker. You can’t get a sweeter question than that. It was a long answer about eggs and this and that, look, I don’t think he can.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjoyella/2023/04/11/donald-trump-tells-tucker-carlson-employees-at-new-york-courthouse-were-crying-over-his-arrest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related