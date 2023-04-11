Politics
Biden’s air visit to Northern Ireland not a snub, says UK
Published on:
Belfast (AFP) President Joe Biden is spending just one night in Northern Ireland and keeping his meetings with British and local leaders to a minimum, before setting off on a nostalgic trip to his ancestral homeland.
But Downing Street denies any snub.
Shamelessly touting his Irish-American roots ahead of likely re-election, the president is granting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a simple ‘bi-latte’ coffee meeting rather than a full bilateral meeting in Belfast, according to a US official quoted by the New York Times. .
The Democrat is also skipping the coronation of King Charles III next month, sending first lady Jill Biden in her place.
But Downing Street points to a recent political summit in California and Biden’s acceptance of Charles’ invitation for a state visit as proof that the transatlantic relationship is alive and well, even if British officials are reluctant to call it a “special”.
“You’ve seen the president’s actions during his tenure demonstrate that we have a close relationship,” Sunak’s spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.
He noted that as president, Biden’s first visit outside of North America was to the UK.
“We continue to have an incredibly positive working relationship with the President and the United States government.”
Nonetheless, the Biden administration has been widely seen as keeping London at bay as the UK struggles to carve out a new role for itself since leaving the European Union.
‘Keep the peace’
The UK’s hopes of a post-Brexit US free trade deal appear dead for now, with the government settling for substandard deals with individual US states that have more symbolic than commercial value.
The White House has done little to hide its frustration with the name-calling and the brink that characterized London’s relationship with Brussels under Sunak’s predecessor, Boris Johnson.
Sunak appears to have turned the page on the UK’s relationship with the EU by agreeing a new pact on post-Brexit trade deals for Northern Ireland, called the Windsor Framework.
But the territory’s largest pro-British party still refuses to end its more than year-long boycott of local government at the Stormont assembly.
Before delivering a speech in Belfast on Wednesday, Biden is expected to meet briefly with leaders of the Democratic Unionist Party and others, including nationalist Sinn Fein, who wants reunification with the Republic of Ireland.
Leaving Washington, Biden said his primary goal in Belfast was to ensure the Good Friday peace accord and Windsor framework “stay in place.”
“Keep the peace. That’s the main thing,” he told reporters.
American political support was key to the peace deal that ended the three-decade “trouble” in Northern Ireland in April 1998.
But while Bill Clinton worked on the phone to help secure the peace deal in 1998, Biden is viewed with suspicion by pro-British politicians in Northern Ireland given his invocations of his Irish heritage.
Another Kennedy
Twenty-five years later, Britain and some Northern Irish leaders are hoping for an infusion of American economic support to safeguard peace through investment, even as Stormont’s power-sharing government remains paralyzed.
Sectarian conflicts have not disappeared. Ahead of Biden’s trip, masked youths threw petrol bombs and fireworks at police during an unauthorized Nationalist parade in Londonderry/Derry, where the Troubles began in the 1960s.
But the president’s delegation – which includes Joe Kennedy, his new economic envoy for Northern Ireland – will also see the fruits of the peace deal.
Biden’s five-star hotel in Belfast only opened in 2018, part of a wave of redevelopment that has transformed the city center after its tragic recent past.
Prior to 1998, the only place to stay for visiting dignitaries was the nearby Europa, which was attacked so often by the Irish Republican Army paramilitary group that it became the most bombed hotel in Europe.
Chris Heaton-Harris, Sunak’s secretary of state for Northern Ireland, denied that the short duration of Biden’s visit was a missed opportunity.
“I know he also wants to visit other things in Ireland and with family,” he said.
“But let’s make the most of his visit and make it a really positive event on Northern Ireland’s trajectory of peace, stability and even prosperity.”
AFP 2023
