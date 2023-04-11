Macron’s comments raise questions about Europe’s allegiance to the US and Taiwan





Updated April 11, 2023 11:14 a.m. ET French President Emmanuel Macron caused consternation on both sides of the Atlantic with a recent interview in which he questioned Europe’s allegiance to the United States. Macron spoke to journalists from European policy and the French newspaper The echoes, asserting that “the great risk” facing Europe is that it “finds itself caught in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy”, in particular with regard to the escalating tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan. In the interviewhe suggested that the “worst thing” would be to “take inspiration from the American agenda and an overreaction from China”. Lawmakers in the United States and Europe criticized Macron’s comments, which were made on Friday before China launched combat drills around Taiwan in response to the Taiwanese president’s visit to the United States last week. The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) said in a statement youMacron’s comments are “seriously disconnected” from the sentiment of European leaders: “You are not speaking for Europe,” he said. Noah Barkin, senior China practice adviser to research provider Rhodium Group, calls Macron’s remarks “worrying” from an American perspective in a conversation with Michel Martin on The morning edition of NPR. “I don’t think Macron’s messages necessarily reflect the European consensus on China,” he said. This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity. Interview Highlights On Macron’s remarks as a source of concern Everyone who watched the trip, Macron’s interactions with Xi Jinping, and the messages he sent in a number of interviews afterwards was concerning, I think, from an American perspective. But I think you have to remember that France is only one of 27 countries in the EU and there are many other countries that think differently. On European criticism of Macron’s remarks I don’t think you’re going to see European leaders condemning or criticizing Macron in public. We have seen a number of senior German officials, for example, come out and criticize Macron… [but] we’ll have to see how that plays out. I think we are going to have intense discussions over the next few months within the EU on China policy. On Macron’s call for more strategic autonomy France has long promoted this idea of ​​strategic autonomy, and it really started under the Trump administration. Both the United States and China were feared to impose decisions on Europe. On relations between the United States and France I think looking to the future, France and the United States have overcome the dispute over AUKUS, the nuclear submarine agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. Europe and the United States overcame the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. So I feel like that’s certainly concerning, but it’s something that Europe and the United States can overcome. Jan Johnson and Miranda Kennedy edited this story for digital. contributed to this story Copyright 2023 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

