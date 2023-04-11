Trump’s latest accounting scheme just failed





Already awash in legal troubles since his recent arrest and two more potential indictments on the horizon, former President Donald Trump continues to delay New York attorneys general’s attempt to bankrupt him this time, finding favorable accountants. to Republicans in Texas.

His family business, the Trump Organization, was forced to scramble and find new accountants early last year amid accusations it routinely falsified business records to inflate its assets. The shunned Trumps settled on Whitley Penn, a relatively unknown accounting firm that doesn’t even rank among the Big Fournot even among the big four in North Texas.

But one potential reason Trump chose Whitley Penn became apparent to AG Letitia James investigators last month, when the small firm made it clear it wouldn’t simply comply with subpoenas from its teams in New York. York for information on the latest Trump Organizations finances.

In a March 23 letter, Whitley Penns’ attorney cited the constraints imposed by confidentiality obligations and explained how Texas law protects clients from undue invasions of privacy.

Saying it takes no position on the outcome here, the Texas accounting firm serving as Trump’s independent auditor said it would only turn over the records if the Trump Organization consents or a judge intervenes.

Luckily for James, a judge just did.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engorona, who became enraged by Trump’s stalling tactics and had to intervene half a dozen times to force the former US president to comply with the most stringent legal procedures elementary, issued an order on Friday requiring Whitley Penn to hand over the relevant documents.

In a single year, Engoron ordered Trump to appear for his AG office deposition, slapped him with a $110,000 fine for failing to turn over records, forced him to share documents and has repeatedly rebuffed attempts to have him replaced as a judge.

And so, on April 7, Engoron again weighed in this time by signing an agreement between the AG office and Trump’s lawyers that allows the accounting firm to turn over the records and bring in a public accountant to answer the questions. questions from investigators.

The AG’s office now expects Whitley Penn to turn over what she asked for in her Feb. 14 subpoena: any settlements reached with the Trumps, as well as copies of all internal Trump Organization documents. that she inspected to prepare the company’s financial statements. Investigators also want all communications Whitley Penn had with the accountants she replaced at MazarsUSA.

These communications could prove crucial, after MazarsUSA abandoned the Trump Organization once it became clear that Trump’s financials were based, at times, on nothing more than his own self-aggrandizing bluster.

While respectable accountants normally stick to their assessments and calculations, MazarsUSA placed an alarming disclaimer on Trump’s financial documents, saying his CPAs did not audit or review the financial statements. -seals, leaving a gaping hole for liability. AG investigators may soon find out if Trump’s new outside auditors have the same comfortable, lazy arrangement.

Whitley Penns New York attorney Christopher E. Duffy did not respond to a request for comment. Neither the Trump Organization nor the AGs Office.

But those documents could be key for investigators to see if the Trumps continue to overestimate the value and even the physical size of the properties they own across the country.

In September, James sued Trump for $250 million for persistent and repeated fraud in a lawsuit that seeks to kill his company and bar its executives from running businesses in New York. His civil trial is a mirror image of a criminal investigation that was originally conducted by the Manhattan District Attorneys Office, though prosecutors instead opted to pursue separate charges for how he allegedly falsified documents. commercials to hide a silent payment to a porn star. to remain silent about his extramarital affair.

The James v. Trump case is set to go to trial in October, one of several trials he will face between now and the 2024 general election. Trump launched a presidential bid last year to return to the White House for a second term, but the hell is going through several rounds of legal hell on the way to the finish line. James’ lawsuit threatens to siphon nearly $1 billion from the real estate mogul, which would seriously damage his reputation and spending power in the months to come.

Although civil in nature, the James fraud investigation could still uncover evidence that could be turned over to Manhattan criminal prosecutors. Trump is expected to be deposed by AG investigators in New York on Thursday, which would mark the second time the former head of state has had to answer AG questions under oath. Last time, he tried to take a power move and move the meeting at the last minute away from the AG offices in Lower Manhattan to its cozier digs at Trump Towersomething The Daily Beast exhibited last September.

In their recent subpoena, investigators expressed interest in interviewing Camron Harris, a CPA and audit partner at Whitley Penn. Harris did not respond to questions Monday.

Texas Small Business co-founder and CFO Jim Penn has a long history of donating to Republican political campaigns and has given more than $53,000 to the GOP since 2020 alone. He was the first person from his company to donate to Trumps 2016 campaign, and he did so again the next time around.

