Hard numbers: Erdogan’s opposition, Burmese army’s deadly air raids, Italian Coast Guard rescue mission, Bonnie sans Clyde





6: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spear his re-election campaign on Tuesday in a bid to defeat six opposition parties who joined forces ahead of the May 14 election. Erdogan, who has been in power for two decades, has pledged to cut inflation now to 50% single digits, although his aggressive interest rate cuts continue to baffle economists. 50: Around 100 persons, including children, were reportedly killed on Tuesday when Myanmar’s military junta launched airstrikes on the central town of Pazigyi in the Sagaing region, 110 kilometers (45 miles) outside Yangon. The region was seen as a hotbed of opposition after the junta staged a coup in February 2021, although resistance in the region has been muted in recent years. 1,200: The Italian coastguard tries to rescue the surroundings 1,200 immigrants stranded on two crowded boats off Sicily. One vessel is from Libya, while the origin of the other fishing vessel carrying 800 people is unclear. What is causing an increase in migration to Italy, and how are Rome and Brussels reacting? Read our introduction. 13,000: A 78-year-old Missouri woman named Bonnie Gooch has been arrested for bank robbery. She allegedly gave a bank teller a note last week demanding 13,000 small banknotes while knocking erratically on the counter. This is her third such arrest, her first burglary dating back to 1977. Bonnies is in jail with $25,000 bond hanging over her head and wondering: Where’s Clyde?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gzeromedia.com/hard-numbers-erdogans-opposition-myanmar-militarys-deadly-air-raids-italian-coastguards-rescue-mission-bonnie-without-clyde The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related