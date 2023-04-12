Melania Trump hits back at press after public re-emergence





Former first lady Melania Trump’s office warned the public on Tuesday not to believe speculation about her “personal, professional and political stances”, two days after she appeared in public with former President Donald Trump for the first time. since his arrest.

Melania, 52, accompanied her husband, 76, to Easter brunch at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, and broke her online silence a week after the 45th president was indicted on 34 counts of fraud commercial by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The charges relate to silent payments by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal quiet about affairs they claim to have had with the real estate magnate.

Melania did not accompany her husband to New York for his arraignment on April 4, and the former president failed to mention her that evening when he thanked other family members for their support during the arraignment. ‘test.

Page Six reported on Monday that Melania’s Easter reappearance came after Donald pleaded with his wife to be by his side as he seeks to return to the presidency.

A friend of the former first lady claimed last week that Melania was “angry” about her husband’s arrest and in denial about the couple’s “transactional” marriage.

Melania Trump fired back at the press. AP Melania Trump said “anonymous sources” are used to make “assumptions” about her opinions. Twitter’s Melania Trump has urged readers to “use caution” on stories about her. Twitter

Tuesday’s statement from the former first lady’s office did not name any specific news outlet, but criticized articles in which “unnamed sources are cited to support the author’s claims.”

“We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether stories about the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when not citing Ms. Trump as the source of the information,” the report added. office, which did not mention the former. president or his ongoing legal battles.

Melania Trump was spotted having Easter brunch with her husband, former President Donald Trump. Instagram/linda.florida Melania Trump did not join her husband in New York for his arraignment. Instagram/linda.florida

Trump is due back in court on December 4 after pleading not guilty to all charges. The former president has denied any wrongdoing related to the payments, as well as having had an affair with Daniels, whom he repeatedly called “Horseface.”

