Politics
Experts consider the future of US-China relations
Since the first meeting between US President Richard Nixon and Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1972, the US-China relationship has overcome disagreements, often for the sake of mutual profitability. But since 2012, when Xi Jinping came to power, issues such as the trade imbalance, technological competition and human rights have heightened tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
In November 2022, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in a bid to stabilize relations, but since then the US has shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February. Next, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met on April 5 in California with Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims is a breakaway province.
In response, China held three days of combat drills to simulate the closure of Taiwan. And from April 5-7, Beijing hosted French President Emmanuel Macron, hoping in part to counter the US goal of creating a global coalition to resist Chinese policies.
How will the US-China relationship unfold over the next 10 years? VOA Mandarin asked four academics who are longtime observers of Washington-Beijing relations. Here are their responses, edited for clarity and brevity.
David Lampton, Emeritus Professor of Chinese Studies, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies:
I don’t see any force at the moment pushing us in a more constructive direction, and what we have going on is what I would call an action-reaction cycle, particularly in the area of security, weapons development and military reinforcement. We have more and more forces operating in close proximity to each other. The possibility of accidents is increasing, yet we don’t seem to be able to take steps to mitigate this trend.
If you think back to when the last election was and the Biden administration came in, there was talk of trying to lower tariffs, there was talk of more dialogue between the leaders of the two countries, there was there was talk of arms control, or at least confidence-building measures in the area of security. There was talk of more military-to-military relations, and basically all of those developments didn’t happen.
Yan Xuetong, Dean, Institute of International Relations, Tsinghua University, Beijing (speaking at a roundtable hosted by Harvard University on April 5):
We won’t have this competition between China and the United States driven by ideology. I understand that neither China nor the United States intends to expand their ideology or their political model. Populism is a new impetus, not only in Western countries but also in non-Western countries.
You see now that people on both sides understand that the competition is in cyberspace, the heart of the competition is the superiority of digital technology. Ideological confrontation is only one instrument used for this purpose. Ideology is no longer the goal, but rather the strategy used to achieve the goal, which is technological superiority. So it’s not a cold war because it’s not a geopolitical competition, it’s a cyber-political competition.
Stephen Walt, Robert and Rene Belfer Professor of International Relations, Harvard University (speaking at a panel discussion hosted by Harvard University on April 5):
China has ideas about what the world order should be. It’s not a liberal world order, it’s in some ways a much more western world order, rigid sovereignty, each country has to decide, for example, what is the definition of human rights, as opposed to a more universalist design identity in the United States.
What really worries me is that I don’t see a serious effort underway right now to develop ways to manage the bilateral relationship. Politicians and intellectuals are beginning to argue over who can be more anti-American or more anti-Chinese. I think you can see that these dynamics are already happening in both places. I worry about the progressive breakdown in communication between the two companies, where each side is increasingly locked in its own bubble, where it tells a story about its role in the world.
Jerome Cohen, Professor Emeritus, New York University School of Law:
I think we mishandled the ball incident. China actually apologized before the ball got very far, and we should have built on that and agreed with them how to handle it, even if it meant destroying the ball over the top. ‘Alaska.
We shouldn’t have allowed the balloon to reach the continental United States, and we certainly shouldn’t have canceled the Secretary of State’s trip to China. It was a mistake, and I just thought we should try to make up for it now.
I think President Joe Biden should make a major speech in which he honestly acknowledges the undesirable effects of the harsh US attitude towards the People’s Republic of China and calls on the PRC to make corresponding concessions to us, so that we can avoid a new downward spiral and begin an upward spiral.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/experts-eye-future-of-u-s–china-relations/7046240.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The President checks commodity prices in the coconut market
- When is the public holiday commemorating the coronation of King Charles?
- FRONTLINE honored with 4 Peabody nominations
- Different packages for Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson?
- Panther football beat Chiefs in dominant fashion
- Trump to return to New York on Thursday for second deposition as NY Attorney General James escalates fraud case – Reuters
- Olivia Culpo shows off her huge engagement ring in West Hollywood
- Soprano actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Dies of drug overdose
- West Indies Cricket seeks new Head Coach for West Indies Women’s Team
- Nordstrom teams up with Sky High Farm Workwear for latest pop-up
- Google Nest Thermostat Snow
- Military airstrikes on Myanmar village suspected to have killed 100 : NPR