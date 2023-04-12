Experts consider the future of US-China relations

Since the first meeting between US President Richard Nixon and Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1972, the US-China relationship has overcome disagreements, often for the sake of mutual profitability. But since 2012, when Xi Jinping came to power, issues such as the trade imbalance, technological competition and human rights have heightened tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

In November 2022, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in a bid to stabilize relations, but since then the US has shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February. Next, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met on April 5 in California with Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims is a breakaway province.

In response, China held three days of combat drills to simulate the closure of Taiwan. And from April 5-7, Beijing hosted French President Emmanuel Macron, hoping in part to counter the US goal of creating a global coalition to resist Chinese policies.

How will the US-China relationship unfold over the next 10 years? VOA Mandarin asked four academics who are longtime observers of Washington-Beijing relations. Here are their responses, edited for clarity and brevity.

David Lampton, Emeritus Professor of Chinese Studies, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies:

I don’t see any force at the moment pushing us in a more constructive direction, and what we have going on is what I would call an action-reaction cycle, particularly in the area of ​​security, weapons development and military reinforcement. We have more and more forces operating in close proximity to each other. The possibility of accidents is increasing, yet we don’t seem to be able to take steps to mitigate this trend.

If you think back to when the last election was and the Biden administration came in, there was talk of trying to lower tariffs, there was talk of more dialogue between the leaders of the two countries, there was there was talk of arms control, or at least confidence-building measures in the area of ​​security. There was talk of more military-to-military relations, and basically all of those developments didn’t happen.

Yan Xuetong, Dean, Institute of International Relations, Tsinghua University, Beijing (speaking at a roundtable hosted by Harvard University on April 5):

We won’t have this competition between China and the United States driven by ideology. I understand that neither China nor the United States intends to expand their ideology or their political model. Populism is a new impetus, not only in Western countries but also in non-Western countries.

You see now that people on both sides understand that the competition is in cyberspace, the heart of the competition is the superiority of digital technology. Ideological confrontation is only one instrument used for this purpose. Ideology is no longer the goal, but rather the strategy used to achieve the goal, which is technological superiority. So it’s not a cold war because it’s not a geopolitical competition, it’s a cyber-political competition.

Stephen Walt, Robert and Rene Belfer Professor of International Relations, Harvard University (speaking at a panel discussion hosted by Harvard University on April 5):

China has ideas about what the world order should be. It’s not a liberal world order, it’s in some ways a much more western world order, rigid sovereignty, each country has to decide, for example, what is the definition of human rights, as opposed to a more universalist design identity in the United States.

What really worries me is that I don’t see a serious effort underway right now to develop ways to manage the bilateral relationship. Politicians and intellectuals are beginning to argue over who can be more anti-American or more anti-Chinese. I think you can see that these dynamics are already happening in both places. I worry about the progressive breakdown in communication between the two companies, where each side is increasingly locked in its own bubble, where it tells a story about its role in the world.

Jerome Cohen, Professor Emeritus, New York University School of Law:

I think we mishandled the ball incident. China actually apologized before the ball got very far, and we should have built on that and agreed with them how to handle it, even if it meant destroying the ball over the top. ‘Alaska.

We shouldn’t have allowed the balloon to reach the continental United States, and we certainly shouldn’t have canceled the Secretary of State’s trip to China. It was a mistake, and I just thought we should try to make up for it now.

I think President Joe Biden should make a major speech in which he honestly acknowledges the undesirable effects of the harsh US attitude towards the People’s Republic of China and calls on the PRC to make corresponding concessions to us, so that we can avoid a new downward spiral and begin an upward spiral.