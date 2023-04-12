Staple food prices stable ahead of Eid





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has again checked the prices of staple foods in the market. This time, the head of state’s target was the Cilegon market in the province of Banten. Met after visiting the market, Jokowi made sure staple food prices were under control ahead of Eid this year. “I have been to many provinces so if you look at prices they are stable, and yesterday in Boyolali onions, garlic, eggs all went down,” Jokowi told Merak on Tuesday (11/ 4/2023). Apart from Boyolali markets, Jokowi also visited Legi market in Surakarta city. On the basis of this assessment, the Head of State noted that in general the prices of basic products had fallen. “In general, prices have fallen, I saw earlier. Like eggs, eggs are already at 25,000, before it was above 30 (thousand), shallots also fell (at) 26 000, some are at 25,000, then the garlic is also the same. Down, 24,000,” he told the Cabinet Secretariat’s official website. Furthermore, the price of rice has also decreased, but not too significantly. The Head of State also hopes that the price of rice will drop even more depending on the large number of harvests. “Rice is also down, although it is still between 300 and 400 silver, but it has come down. Now, if there are more crops, more crops, we hope that the price can fall again so that inflation is lower,” he explained. Jokowi considered that the fall in prices of a number of these products was partly due to the abundant supply of goods. “If you see there is a lot of supply, the price will definitely go down. If we see the price go down, there will definitely be a lot of supply. That’s economic theory, isn’t it? “, did he declare. Apart from checking the prices of basic necessities, Jokowi also distributed a number of social aids to market traders. (mg/mg)



