Will Boris Johnson try to recover his old seat?





Boris Johnson will not pursue his old, safer seat in the next election, his spokesman has signaled as the Tory MP for Henley announced he will not stand again. John Howell, 67, who was MP for Henley for 15 years, has become the latest Tory to announce he will not stand in the next general election. Johnson represented the constituency of Henley from 2001 until his election as mayor of London in 2008. The former Prime Minister was re-elected last month as the Conservative candidate in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. This followed speculation that he may seek a safer seat ahead of the next general election, due next year, or what politicians call a chicken coop. With Johnson holding a majority of 7,000 votes, his seat in west London is seen as a target for Labor in the upcoming Westminster poll. Howell secured a majority of 14,053 over the Liberal Democrats in 2019. But the former prime minister’s allies have consistently dismissed any suggestions that he is seeking a new or safer seat, or planning to do anything other than run for his current seat. A spokesman for Johnson said: Boris Johnson is standing in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the upcoming general election and was recently re-selected as the Conservative candidate there. In a letter to the South Oxfordshire Conservative Association on Tuesday, Howell said he would retire and wanted to pursue other paths. He was first elected to the constituency in a 2008 by-election triggered by former MP for Henley Johnson becoming Mayor of London. Howell won the seat in four general elections. A series of senior Tories and rising party stars detailed their exit plans amid an election crisis, including former chancellor Sajid Javid and 1922 backbench committee chairman Graham Brady.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/tory-mp-henley-announces-exit-boris-johnson_uk_6435bc14e4b0d8868cf7bc92 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related