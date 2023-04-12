I really don’t understand it, do I?





The happy couple. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Melania Trump has always been a number. Is Donald Trump’s wife a reserved, apolitical woman who just wants us all to be the best and leave her alone? Or is the partner of the biggest bully in American politics herself a villainous schemer? Although the former First Lady isn’t saying much, we know she’s not afraid to publicly crush her husband’s hand; she doesn’t care about Christmas stuff; she sometimes offered the president nonsensical political advice; and she wore a jacket with an offensive message on a trip to visit migrant children affected by her husband’s cruel immigration policies.

Equally disconcerting is Melanias’ response to Donald Trump’s arrest in New York last week on felony charges relating to stashed money for his alleged mistress Stormy Daniels. Here’s what we know for sure:

Melania had a public dinner with her husband at Mar-a-Lago hours after the indictment was announced. She did not travel with him to New York for his arraignment. She did not attend his grand speech after his arrest at Mar-a-Lago, despite living at the golf club. She publicly dined with her husband at Mar-a-Lago on Easter Sunday and broke her weeks-long silence on social media with this generic holiday greeting.

Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/QS0nZuu9Fr

— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) April 9, 2023

To quote Melania, what is she thinking?

At times like this, I usually turn to anonymous gossip for answers. But right now, insiders in the Trump world are only adding to my confusion.

On Monday afternoon, People reported that Melania had no intention of helping her husband deal with the political fallout from his indictment:

Melania does not participate or has not recently participated in her husband’s political events, a source told PEOPLE. It’s not comfortable for her.

The source adds that Melania has her own life at Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach, Florida couples and likes to be left to her own devices, even as chaos and drama surrounds the former first couple.

Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she just wants to be left alone, the source says.

While Melania has come to terms with her lot in life, Peoples sources say she’s still (understandably) furious that her husband allegedly cheated on her four months after she gave birth to their son Barron:

She stays angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned, a source told PEOPLE before the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald. She knows who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends.

But hours later, the New York Post offered a completely different reading of Melania’s post-indictment behavior. Page Six said we should expect more from Melania, as her husband begged her to get more involved in his re-election campaign, and she agreed.

He told her, I really need you for this because we’re going to campaign, a source said. They had an important conversation over the weekend and she agreed to be on board.

Insiders told Page Six that Happy Easter! tweet and Melania having Easter brunch with her husband at a Mar-a-Lago dining table surrounded by ropes show that she has changed her tone:

An insider told us about the celebratory meal: She just wanted to be alone with him; it was his request.

The source added, The fact that it was just the two of them was a big statement. It was a statement [saying]We are together, I support my husband.

The source said about the velvet rope: there were two of them and they tied the table. I think she wanted to show her support, but didn’t want to have to talk about any of this.

So who should we believe, People or Page Six?

Melanias’ team added another wrinkle to this story. They were so upset by one, or possibly both, of these stories that they released a rare message on Tuesday morning urging the public to exercise caution and good judgment when trying to determine whether any This is true.

News agencies have speculated about the former First Lady’s stance on personal, professional and political matters in recent weeks. In these articles, anonymous sources are cited to support the author’s claims.

— Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) April 11, 2023

We urge readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories about the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when not citing Ms. Trump as the source of the information.

— Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) April 11, 2023

Sound advice! But while I always strive to be the best!, minding my own business isn’t really my strong point.

