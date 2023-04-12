Turkeys Erdogan makes promises to party base, but offers few details

ISTANBUL Surrounded by party pageantry, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to the stage at the Ankara Sports Palace on Tuesday to unveil the candidates and a manifesto for next month’s presidential and legislative elections.

Erdogan, who is seeking his third presidential term on May 14, walked out with his wife Emine on a stage backed by a dazzling display of blue LEDs and spotlights. The light bulb symbol of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) and stylized crescent and star logos declaring Turkey’s century flanked the podium.

Directly opposite him sat senior party officials and hundreds of would-be lawmakers running for parliament in the double ballot.

In the stands of the hall, usually filled with basketball and volleyball spectators, were thousands of party members waving flags in the orange, white and blue colors of the AKP. The election slogans of the parties The Right Man at the Right Time for Turkey’s Century and Moving Forward with the Right Steps loomed over the crowd.

We are here to open the door of Turkey’s century with our nation, the president said, describing those who opposed this effort as conspirators and global imperialists.

Ahead of Erdogan’s appearance, a parade of senior government ministers appeared on television to praise the party’s achievements during his 20-year rule. Around 90% of Turkish media is under the control of the government or its sponsors.

The sports hall, located in central Ankara, was searched by security teams before the rally and participants were thoroughly searched before entering. Others braved the spring breeze to watch the show on TV screens set up outside the venue.

In a 90-minute speech, Erdogan went through a long list of campaign promises without providing many details on how they would be funded in the event of an economic crisis. The main work of explaining the manifesto would be face to face with our people in homes, streets and neighborhoods, he said.

The president, who has been accused of fueling inflation through a policy of high interest rates, has promised to appoint a strong economic team after the election. He also pledged to bring inflation down to single digits from its current official rate of 50.5% and reduce unemployment to 7% by creating 6 million new jobs over five years.

In a bid to further appease voters struggling with inflation that some economists estimate at 112.5%, Erdogan has proposed raising per capita income from around $10,600 to $16,000. He increased payments to pensioners and civil servants earlier this year and pledged pay rises above inflation on Tuesday.

The endless noise in the Ankara arena Ankara Arena filled with excitement and excitement like never before. Explaining the election manifesto of the AKP party, Minister Erdoan communicated with almost all parties in the room. pic.twitter.com/cVJ2RT0WeK A news (@anews) April 11, 2023

It also set a target of $400 billion in exports by 2028, up from $254 billion currently, while boosting investment in tourism to attract $100 billion in revenue. Raising the number of international students in Turkey to over one million would represent 10% of the global market, Erdogan added.

National students would benefit from tax exemptions for mobile phones and computers, Erdogan said, as well as structural social assistance to fight poverty.

Timothy Ash, Turkey specialist at BlueBay Asset Management in London, questioned the viability of Erdogan’s economic commitments.

It’s hard to see how those numbers add up, he wrote in a note to investors. High growth, low inflation and a current account surplus? It sounds like Alice, or rather Tayyip, in Wonderland economic results.

In a nod to the AKP’s emphasis on traditional values ​​and its antipathy to alternative lifestyles, Erdogan said young people would be encouraged to start families through state contributions and that the family structure would be protected from deviant movements through material and moral support.

A family and youth bank would be funded by natural gas and oil revenues, and the Turkeys have proposed that energy independence be guaranteed thanks to recent Black Sea gas discoveries and the Akkuyu nuclear power plant which should be open later this month, Erdogan added.

Transport infrastructure, a cornerstone of growth under the AKP, would be a priority with continued rail development, including a very high-speed line between Ankara and Istanbul.

The president also backed infrastructure investment around the Istanbul Canal Dedicated Route, a planned shipping route to bypass the Bosphorus that has been widely criticized on environmental and other grounds.

Addressing the destruction from the February earthquakes in southern Turkey, Erdogan said a new government would build 650,000 new homes, with 319,000 completed in a year.

The president’s speech also focused on past achievements, including the parties’ electoral success in previous decades. Since the day we were founded as the AKP party, we have managed to emerge victorious in 15 elections and referendums, he told the crowd.

Among the audience were 600 candidates for parliament, including 16 from Erdogan’s current cabinet, such as Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.