Trump to return to New York on Thursday for second deposition as NY Attorney General James escalates fraud case – Reuters





Donald Trump will return to New York on Thursday for his second trip home in as many weeks to sit for another deposition in the sprawling financial fraud case of State Attorney General Letitia James, a source close to the government confirmed on Tuesday. dossier to the Daily News.

The former presidents’ second meeting with James in his $250 million fraud lawsuit against his family real estate business and top executives comes after Trump recently appeared in a Manhattan courtroom to face a litany of charges of commercial fraud.

It comes less than two weeks before he faces trial in a third case in Manhattan Federal Court, where an unnamed jury will hear writer E. Jean Carrolls’ case against him, alleging he raped in 1995 and slandered her when she came forward. .

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Seth Wenig/AP)

The session will take place at James’ offices in midtown Manhattan, where Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent more than 440 times during his first deposition in August.

James’ radical fraud lawsuit, filed in September after an extensive three-year investigation, alleges that Trump and senior Trump Organization executives, including his children Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr., committed rampant business fraud on the New York real estate market from 2011 to 2021.

The AG says the company has customarily misrepresented the value of its assets like skyscrapers and golf courses by the hundreds of millions to receive significantly more favorable loans and tax breaks. Trump is accused of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James (Seth Wenig/AP)

The case is part of a super storm surrounding Trump, 76, as he runs for the White House for the third time and carries some of the highest sentences. He seeks to prevent the Trumps from running a business in New York again or buying commercial real estate in the Big Apple for five years.

Trump’s affairs currently operate under a court-appointed comptroller. Its chief financial officer for decades, Allen Weisselberg, a defendant in the lawsuit, is completing his prison term at Rikers Island after he and two Trump Organization entities were convicted of criminal tax evasion in December.

GA spokeswoman Delaney Kempner declined to comment. Trump’s attorneys did not respond to inquiries from The News.

Trump has repeatedly lambasted James on social media as he did with authorities involved in his criminal case and accused her of being racist against him for being white. He exposed his case and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs as part of a deep Democratic conspiracy and witch hunt.

Investigators from James’ office were involved in the Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal investigation that led to his recent indictment.

He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts in that case. The indictment accuses him of falsifying business records to conceal an illegal payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before he was elected president in 2016, which violated federal and state election laws. .

The charges are not mandatory in jail, but carry a potential four-year sentence if Trump is found guilty.

