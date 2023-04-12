The President checks commodity prices in the coconut market

According to the president, the prices of a number of daily necessities at the coconut market are quite high compared to the prices of a number of markets in other regions.

Posted on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 2:25 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo visited the Coconut Market, Cilegon Town, during his working visit to Banten Province on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The Head of State visited the market in the coconuts to check the prices of basic necessities as well as to hand over a number of social assistance to market traders.

According to the president, the prices of a number of daily necessities at the coconut market are quite high compared to the prices of a number of markets in other regions. The president said the price difference was due to the process of distributing the goods which was still not working well.

“For shallots yesterday in Boyolali 26 thousand, here 35 (thousand). Then garlic is also 40 thousand. So indeed each region is different, but it shows that the distribution is still not good,” said the president in his statement to the press team after the inspection.

Even though the price of a number of basic needs is quite high, the president assures that the availability of basic needs before Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijri is still under control. However, the president hopes there will be price stability for basic necessities in all parts of the country.

“If the stock is not there, there is a problem. But the most important thing is that we want to keep the price stable or falling. That is what we hope,” the president said.

The President also believes that regional governments will take various measures to maintain price stability for a number of basic necessities in their respective regions. It is important to do so to maintain inflation and people’s purchasing power.

“Yes, the local government knows what to do to control inflation and must intervene, as if it knows everything,” the president said.

Accompanying the President on a visit to the Coconut Market, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Acting Governor of Banten Al Muktabar and the mayor of Cilegon Helldy Agustian.