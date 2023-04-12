Liz Truss will say Macron’s trip to China was a sign of weakness | Foreign Police

Liz Truss will say Emmanuel Macron’s recent trip to China was a sign of weakness, after the French president asked Beijing to help him end the war in Ukraine.

In the latest in a series of foreign policy interventions aimed at encouraging Rishi Sunak to take a tougher approach to China, Truss will say in a speech that any attempt by Western leaders to appease Xi Jinping would be a mistake.

She is expected to urge the British government to exert greater economic pressure on Beijing while the Chinese build up their armaments and threaten the free and democratic island of Taiwan.

In thinly veiled comments aimed at Macron, who recently returned from Beijing after calling on Xi to bring Russia to its senses over the war in Ukraine, Truss will say in a speech Wednesday that the free world must wake up to the threat of authoritarian regimes.

Xi and Vladimir Putin are allies against Western capitalism, Truss will tell the Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington. That is why Western leaders visiting President Xi to ask for his support to end the war are a mistake and a sign of weakness.

Instead, our energies should be devoted to taking more steps to support Taiwan. We have to make sure that Taiwan is able to defend itself. We must exert economic pressure on China before it is too late.

The attack on Macron is a step up from her comments during the Tory leadership race last summer, when she declined to say whether Macron was friend or foe.

Truss will present suggestions for the UK to follow the approach of the US and the Netherlands in adopting technological restrictions on China, and repeat the push she made in Japan two months ago to the creation of an economic NATO.

French President Emmanuel Macron with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Guangzhou on April 7 during Macron’s visit. Photography: XINHUA/Huang Jingwen/EPA

China, towards which Truss has taken a more hawkish stance than Sunak, is one of the few topics where Tory MPs treat it with some reverence. Despite his interventions, Sunak resisted reclassifying China as a threat instead of a challenge in an update to Britain’s national security strategy in March.

During his Wednesday speech, Truss will attempt to link a strategy to challenge Chinese state capitalism with his own much-criticized economic agenda.

Despite the infamous mini-budget that sent global financial markets into a spiral, the plummeting pound and drawing criticism from renowned economic institutions, Truss will warn that the approach of Anglo-American individualism at low taxes, small public and private enterprise is strangled into stagnation.

She will castigate the rise in government spending as a proportion of national income from 36% to 47% in the UK and from 29% to 35% in the US since the turn of the millennium.

Downing Street on Tuesday declined to comment on whether Sunak supported a controversial comment Macron allegedly made to reporters on the plane returning from the three-day visit to China.

Macron reportedly said of fears of a conflict over Taiwan’s future: The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans have to be followers on this and adapt to an American pace and a Chinese overreaction.

A spokesperson for Sunak said the ministers wanted to do everything possible to reduce tensions between China and Taiwan, and added: We have a clear interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.