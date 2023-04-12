President Joko Widodo attends commemoration of Zayed Humanitarian Day in Surakarta city





Beritasenator.com. Zayed Humanitarian Day is a commemoration that takes place every year on the 19th of Ramadan, which coincides with the death of the founding father of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Also read: President Joko Widodo and Ms Iriana check prices at Sambonggede market in Tuban This activity was attended by President Joko Widodo in commemoration of Zayed Humanitarian Day held at Swis-bel Hotel, Surakarta City, Central Java Province on Monday evening April 10, 2023. In his remarks, President Jokowi said that humanity and solidarity are the great capital of the world to face various challenges. “Humanity and solidarity are the world’s great assets for facing increasingly complex challenges. This noble initiative also reaffirms Islamic principles rahmatan lil’alamincreating prosperity, creating peace, creating love for nature and all humans,” the president said. Also read: Soeta Airport Police successfully thwart overseas people smuggling According to President Jokowi, Sheikh Zayed is a great leader who always fights for human values. “He is a great leader who tirelessly fights for human values ​​and solidarity,” he added. President Joko Widodo attends the commemoration of Zayed Humanitarian Day held at Swis-bel Hotel, Surakarta City, Central Java Province (Kris – Presidential Secretariat Press Office) At the time of the commemoration, President Jokowi also called on all parties to emulate the humanitarian work of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “Let’s hope that the values ​​of humanity and solidarity will be reinforced in each of us. Happy commemoration of Zayed Humanitarian Day,” he said. Also Read: Police Investigate Cause of Fire in Dogiyai Regent’s Office Also present at the event were UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohammed Al Mazroei, PEA Ambassador to Indonesia Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, Member of the Presidential Advisory Council Habib Muhammad Lutfi bin Yahya, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and Mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

