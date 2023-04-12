Politics
Tough-talking Erdogan hits out at ‘imperialist’ West
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces the biggest electoral test of his two-decade rule.
ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday condemned “global imperialists” and showcased Turkey’s might by unveiling his Islamic-origin party’s manifesto in parliamentary and presidential elections next month.
Thousands of exuberant supporters filled a sports arena in the capital Ankara for the announcement of his Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) plan to win the May 14 vote.
Tens of thousands more gathered outside to show Erdogan’s enduring strength in the face of his toughest electoral test.
The event was broadcast live by all Turkish news channels and drowned out coverage of a similar rally organized by the opposition in the western town of Canakkale at the same time.
The 69-year-old leader is facing public anger over a raging economic crisis and the government’s belated response to a February earthquake in which more than 50,000 people died.
Polls show him neck and neck or losing to the secular leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
The future control of Parliament by the AKP also appears seriously uncertain.
But Erdogan seemed unfazed as he paced the stage with a microphone while delivering the type of jaw-dropping performance that has helped him win more than a dozen elections in two decades.
“Turkey has no choice but to be strong, to stay strong and to continue to grow stronger so as not to fall back into the abyss of political and economic slavery,” he said.
– ‘Islamic view of the world’ –
He repeatedly referred to a failed but bloody coup attempt in 2016 and portrayed his rivals as pawns of foreign governments meddling in Turkey’s affairs.
“We are here to open the door to the Turkish century with our nation standing against the putschists and global imperialists,” he said.
Erdogan has also openly embraced his party’s socially conservative traditions and appealed to the wider Muslim world.
“The AK party, beyond being a political party in the classic sense, is a movement that has a cause, a dream, a vision and a conscience,” he said.
“Everyone in the Islamic world is watching what is happening on May 14.”
Polls show Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu heading for a May 28 runoff.
But May 14 will definitively determine whether Erdogan and the AKP are able to retain control of parliament through an alliance with a far-right group.
Erdogan stripped the legislature of much of its powers in the second decade of his rule.
The opposition wants to reverse the process by regaining control of parliament and then giving ministries and other institutions more freedom to act on their own.
The success of each side will be partly determined by who voters trust most to lift Turkey’s once-booming economy out of its deepest crisis during Erdogan’s entire rule.
– ‘A solid economic team’ –
Turkey’s inflation rate hit 85% last year and the lira has lost nearly half of its value due to Erdogan’s adamant desire to achieve growth through rock-bottom interest rates.
Erdogan dubbed it the “new economic model” – an experiment few other nations have tried but the Turkish government has refused to give up.
The AKP program hints at a possible policy reversal but offers few concrete details.
“A strong economic team will once again take charge of the new cabinet,” the manifesto reads.
“Our economic team will update our macroeconomic policy framework through dialogue and consultation with the public, private sector and civil society,” he added.
Some analysts saw this as an opening for a potential return to government of economists with more traditional views.
Current members of Erdogan’s government have ruled out raising interest rates after the election to levels that analysts say could help restore confidence in Turkey’s economic trajectory.
The manifesto repeated an old pledge to bring inflation down to “single digits” while maintaining annual growth rates of 5.5% in gross domestic product.
“It’s hard to see how these numbers add up,” BlueBay Asset Management economist Timothy Ash remarked in an emailed comment.
