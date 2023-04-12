Erdogan launches race to retain power

ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has kicked off his ruling party’s bid to stay in power as he seeks to extend his leadership in Turkey beyond 20 years.

He faces his toughest challenge yet from six opposition parties that have joined forces for presidential and legislative elections on May 14.

Turkey faces runaway inflation and is reeling from twin earthquakes that have claimed 50,000 lives. Erdogan and his ruling AK Party say they will bring inflation down to single digits, a pledge already made by their opponents.

Turkey has become increasingly authoritarian under President Erdogan and the opposition is seeking to reverse this trend.

Any candidate who can secure more than half of the presidential vote on May 14 is the outright winner. Otherwise, the race ends with a second round two weeks later.

Whichever party wins the parliamentary vote is considered to have a psychological advantage if the presidential election passes to a second round.

Turkish voters have been polarized for years, but Erdogan, 69, is under pressure like never before. Turkey has become increasingly authoritarian under its current ruler, who rules Turkey from a vast palace with much of the media controlled by his allies.

He has ruled Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister and then as president since 2014, dramatically increasing his powers three years later after a failed coup in 2016. His AK party has been in power since November 2002.

More and more Turks are blaming him for soaring inflation, due to his unorthodox refusal to raise interest rates. The official inflation rate is just over 50%, but academics say it’s actually over 100%.

Turkey’s president and ruling party have also been widely criticized for failing to adapt Turkey’s building practices before the February 6 earthquakes and for mismanaging search and rescue efforts afterwards. .

Millions of Turks have been left homeless in the 11 earthquake-affected provinces. Since many of them are seen as strongholds of the Erdogan party, the election could be won and lost in the east.

His AK party is rooted in political Islam, but he has forged an alliance with the ultra-nationalist MHP.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, comes across as a mild-mannered and bookish opponent and he presided over a string of electoral defeats as leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

But this time could be different as he is fighting as a unity candidate for six opposition parties, ranging from his own centre-left party and the nationalist Good party to four smaller groups, including two former allies of ‘Erdogan one of whom co-founded the AK Party.

Kilicdaroglu also enjoys the unofficial support of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish HDP, which is running for parliament under the banner of another party, the Green Left, due to a court case alleging links to Kurdish activists.

His selection was not universally popular, as some saw the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara as better candidates after taking control of the cities in 2019 for the CHP for the first time since 1994.

A former civil servant who is part of the Alevi minority, Kilicdaroglu led a 24-day march for justice in 2017, considered the biggest show of challenge to President Erdogan’s rule in years.

His Alliance of Nations, also known as the Table of Six, is united in its desire to return Turkey from the presidential system created under Erdogan to one led by parliament. To change the system, they need to win 400 of Turkey’s 600 MPs, or 360 MPs to submit a proposal to a referendum.

The leaders of the other five members of the alliance have agreed to assume the roles of vice-president.

Turkish opinion polls are notoriously unreliable, but any chance Kilicdaroglu had of winning the election in the first round appears to have been dashed by the decision of a former centre-left party colleague, Muharrem Ince, to join the race. presidential.

Ince, 58, was the Republican People’s Party presidential candidate in 2018 but left two years later due to differences with Kemal Kilicdaroglu. He now leads the secular nationalist Homeland Party and has been accused of diluting the opposition vote and playing into President Erdogan’s hands.

But he has a strong social media presence and young voters in particular have been impressed with his dance moves on TikTok.

Another candidate with little chance of significant success is the ultra-nationalist Sinan Ogan, but he too has the potential to be a kingmaker.

To enter the 600-seat parliament, a party must win 7% of the vote or be part of an alliance that does. This is why alliances have become so important in Turkey, and the opposition six has highlighted changing this as one of its proposed reforms.

Turks vote for party lists rather than PR candidates, so the number of seats corresponds to votes cast by party rather than alliances. In some seats, the opposition agreed to fight under the banner of a single party.

Candidates running for the Green Left instead of the pro-Kurdish party are part of the Labor and Freedom Alliance.

Under the Erdogan reforms, it is now the president who chooses the government, so there is no prime minister. And if his broad People’s Alliance fails to secure a majority in parliament, he could struggle to govern as he does today. The pro-Erdogan People’s Alliance currently has 334 MPs.

The Alliance of Nations group led by Kilicdaroglu wants to restore Turkey’s parliamentary system and reform the presidency, removing the head of state’s right to veto legislation, cutting ties with political parties and making him elected every seven years.

The six parties also want to revive Turkey’s decades-long bid for European Union membership and restore mutual trust with the United States, after years of turbulent relations during the Erdogan years.

They pledged to bring inflation down to single digits within two years and to voluntarily send Syrian refugees home. Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees. BBC