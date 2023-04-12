French President Macron kisses Xi Jinping’s ‘ass’: Donald Trump | world news





French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to China to meet Xi Jinping and “kiss his ass”, Donald Trump said on Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron. (File/ AP) The former US president spoke to Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson in his first mainstream media appearance since being charged in New York. Read here: China, France back Ukraine peace efforts after Xi-Macron meeting In a rambling interview, the presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee said the United States had lost influence in the world since he left office. “You have this crazy world, it’s exploding and the United States has absolutely nothing to say,” he told Carlson. “And Macron, who is a friend of mine, is done with China, fucking his ass. Okay, China! I said, ‘France is now going to China.'” Macron caused a storm after a state visit to China last week in which he warned Europeans not to chain themselves to US foreign policy. In remarks to reporters, Macron said European countries should not be caught up in the tense standoff between Beijing and Washington over the fate of Taiwan. China has vowed to regain control of Taiwan, while the US government pledges to help Taiwan defend itself. Macron, who spoke to Xi from Taiwan on Friday, warned that Europe is “caught in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy”. “The paradox would be that, panicked, we believe we are just supporters of America,” Macron said. “The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans have to become partisans on this subject and take inspiration from the American agenda and an overreaction from China.” Read here: Airbus to sell 50 helicopters to China in deal announced during Macron’s visit The remarks sparked unease in Washington, though the White House has sought to downplay them, with spokesman John Kirby saying the Biden administration remains comfortable and confident in the tremendous bilateral relationship we have with France. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/french-president-macron-kissing-xi-jinping-s-ass-donald-trump-101681264830003.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related