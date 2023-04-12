Politics
9 times the Lib Dems asked for a recall from parliament (and didn’t get it) – POLITICO
LONDON Little is certain in British politics, but you can always count on the Liberal Democrats to demand a parliamentary recall.
The anti-Brexit centrist party is back on track this week, pushing for Parliament to be recalled from its Easter recess following the young doctors strike.
As the fourth-largest party in the House of Commons, it can be difficult to garner attention, which means the eye-catching demand can help the party ‘break through’ the crowded Westminster bubble with an easy-to-reach demand. understand and that makes the headlines. .
Let POLITICO guide you through all the times in recent years that the Lib Dems have asked for but failed to secure Parliament’s early return after recess.
Bollocks to Brexit (and Summer Break)
August 2019: Do you remember Brexit? Did the Lib Dems sure make sure to shut him down reason to be in the early years after the UK voted to leave the EU.
It was in this spirit that the party, then led by Jo Swinson, co-signed a letter calling on Boris Johnson to end Parliament’s summer recess early to debate the then looming possibility of a no-deal Brexit.
Johnson said no. Nevertheless, a modern tradition was born.
virtual parliament
April 2020: As the COVID death toll rose in the early months of the pandemic, the Lib Dems were joined by Labour, senior Tories and other opposition leaders in a call for an immediate virtual recall of Parliament over the Easter recess.
Instead, MPs returned to Parliament as scheduled on April 21, but with a new virtual hybrid system for the very first time.
Vaccine passports
July 2021: After a bit of a wait, the Lib Dems were back during the 2021 summer holidays, which came as the UK began to open up after the lockdown.
Party leader and *checks the notes* mad-for-it raver Ed Davey wasn’t amused when the government said vaccination passports would be needed for all brave Britons who wanted to venture into nightclubs, And called that … parliament be called back to debate it.
As expected, this was not the case.
Boris fined? Bring back the parliament
April 2022: In a rare period of restraint, the Lib Dems initially avoided calling for a recall of Parliament over the so-called Partygate scandal until Boris Johnson was slapped with a fixed penalty notice for attending at a lockdown breaking party at No 10.
At that time the Lib Dems, followed by the SNP and Labour, called on the government to recall parliament so MPs can hold a vote of confidence in Johnson as prime minister. Unsurprisingly, Johnson was less keen on that happening despite being forced out of office months later in a clear victory for the Lib Dems.
Functional ferry service
August 2022: Never-before-seen, the Scottish Lib Dems have stepped in amid widespread disruption to the ferry system that connects the Scottish mainland to its islands.
The call for a summer parliamentary recall to Holyrood carried out by a party that enjoys wide support in Scotland’s island communities generated heat towards the SNP-led Scottish government, but was unsuccessful. Obviously.
Rising energy bills
(Later) August 2022: After drafting legislation that would have thwarted a planned rise in energy prices, the Liberal Democrats called that a (new) summer break be cut short to discuss it.
As the Tories were too busy tearing each other apart in a fractious leadership race, the call went unheeded.
This mini budget
September 2022: The Lib Dems had a pretty good reason to make their fourth recall plea in as many months Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget and the market chaos that followed. Keir Starmer did the same as pressure mounted on the embattled prime minister at the time.
They didn’t need to care, after all. Less than a month later, Truss canceled much of the budget herself in a desperate and doomed attempt to stay in power. Another victory for the Libs.
A&E delays
January 2023: Winter in the UK often brings a crisis to its stretched National Health Service. Last winter was no different, with the pressure some A&E departments (hit by strikes and long post-COVID wait levels) exceeding levels reached during the pandemic.
The Lib Dems came out on a branch and call for an immediate recall of parliament. We’re going to shock you here: they didn’t get it.
Strike of young doctors
April 2023: Undeterred, the Lib Dems made their final call for Parliament to return on Tuesday as young doctors in England began an unprecedented four-day strike.
Blaming Health Secretary Steve Barclay for the government’s failure to strike a deal with paid medics, Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said he “put thousands of patients at unnecessary risk”.
Parliament has not yet been recalled. But you never know.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/united-kingdom-westminster-liberal-democrats-recall-parliament/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The health, safety and rights of agricultural workers are at the center of the conference
- Elon Musk starts following Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, sparking speculation about Tesla coming to India
- Turkish President Erdogan launches re-election bid in alarming speech against ‘global imperialists’ and ‘putschists’
- Here’s What Jokowi’s Highest Approval Rating Means
- Should Decatur City Council spend $5 million to bring retail and entertainment development to Ingalls Harbour? |
- Novak Djokovic makes winning return in Monte-Carlo | ATP tour
- The Zesica Boho maxi dress is beautiful and easy to wear
- A stock market boost to improve valuations
- Australian scientists create replicas of human lungs and call for an end to animal testing.chemistry
- Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Araria in Bihar
- Donald Trump says Macron is kissing Xi Jinping’s ‘ass’
- Melania is uncomfortable with Trump’s political appearances