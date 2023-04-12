9 times the Lib Dems asked for a recall from parliament (and didn’t get it) – POLITICO

LONDON Little is certain in British politics, but you can always count on the Liberal Democrats to demand a parliamentary recall.

The anti-Brexit centrist party is back on track this week, pushing for Parliament to be recalled from its Easter recess following the young doctors strike.

As the fourth-largest party in the House of Commons, it can be difficult to garner attention, which means the eye-catching demand can help the party ‘break through’ the crowded Westminster bubble with an easy-to-reach demand. understand and that makes the headlines. .

Let POLITICO guide you through all the times in recent years that the Lib Dems have asked for but failed to secure Parliament’s early return after recess.

Bollocks to Brexit (and Summer Break)

August 2019: Do you remember Brexit? Did the Lib Dems sure make sure to shut him down reason to be in the early years after the UK voted to leave the EU.

It was in this spirit that the party, then led by Jo Swinson, co-signed a letter calling on Boris Johnson to end Parliament’s summer recess early to debate the then looming possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson said no. Nevertheless, a modern tradition was born.

virtual parliament

April 2020: As the COVID death toll rose in the early months of the pandemic, the Lib Dems were joined by Labour, senior Tories and other opposition leaders in a call for an immediate virtual recall of Parliament over the Easter recess.

Instead, MPs returned to Parliament as scheduled on April 21, but with a new virtual hybrid system for the very first time.

Vaccine passports

July 2021: After a bit of a wait, the Lib Dems were back during the 2021 summer holidays, which came as the UK began to open up after the lockdown.

Party leader and *checks the notes* mad-for-it raver Ed Davey wasn’t amused when the government said vaccination passports would be needed for all brave Britons who wanted to venture into nightclubs, And called that … parliament be called back to debate it.

As expected, this was not the case.

Boris fined? Bring back the parliament

April 2022: In a rare period of restraint, the Lib Dems initially avoided calling for a recall of Parliament over the so-called Partygate scandal until Boris Johnson was slapped with a fixed penalty notice for attending at a lockdown breaking party at No 10.

At that time the Lib Dems, followed by the SNP and Labour, called on the government to recall parliament so MPs can hold a vote of confidence in Johnson as prime minister. Unsurprisingly, Johnson was less keen on that happening despite being forced out of office months later in a clear victory for the Lib Dems.

Functional ferry service

August 2022: Never-before-seen, the Scottish Lib Dems have stepped in amid widespread disruption to the ferry system that connects the Scottish mainland to its islands.

The call for a summer parliamentary recall to Holyrood carried out by a party that enjoys wide support in Scotland’s island communities generated heat towards the SNP-led Scottish government, but was unsuccessful. Obviously.

Rising energy bills

(Later) August 2022: After drafting legislation that would have thwarted a planned rise in energy prices, the Liberal Democrats called that a (new) summer break be cut short to discuss it.

As the Tories were too busy tearing each other apart in a fractious leadership race, the call went unheeded.

This mini budget

September 2022: The Lib Dems had a pretty good reason to make their fourth recall plea in as many months Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget and the market chaos that followed. Keir Starmer did the same as pressure mounted on the embattled prime minister at the time.

They didn’t need to care, after all. Less than a month later, Truss canceled much of the budget herself in a desperate and doomed attempt to stay in power. Another victory for the Libs.

A&E delays

January 2023: Winter in the UK often brings a crisis to its stretched National Health Service. Last winter was no different, with the pressure some A&E departments (hit by strikes and long post-COVID wait levels) exceeding levels reached during the pandemic.

The Lib Dems came out on a branch and call for an immediate recall of parliament. We’re going to shock you here: they didn’t get it.

Strike of young doctors

April 2023: Undeterred, the Lib Dems made their final call for Parliament to return on Tuesday as young doctors in England began an unprecedented four-day strike.

Blaming Health Secretary Steve Barclay for the government’s failure to strike a deal with paid medics, Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said he “put thousands of patients at unnecessary risk”.

Parliament has not yet been recalled. But you never know.