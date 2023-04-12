The district attorney prosecuting Trump is suing Republican Jim Jordan | Donald Trump News





Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is suing former President Donald Trump in a case related to silent payments made to an adult film actress, sued a Republican lawmaker investigating his investigation.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Bragg accused Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, of a transparent campaign to intimidate and attack him after the New York District Attorney charged Trump with 34 counts. charge of falsifying business documents.

The lawsuit, the latest salvo in a back-and-forth between the Democratic prosecutor and Republican lawmakers, asked a judge to strike down subpoenas Jordan has issued or plans to submit as part of an investigation. on Braggs’ handling of the case.

In the lawsuit, Bragg said he was suing in response to an unprecedented brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York state criminal prosecution and investigation into the former President Donald J Trump.

Congress has no valid legislative purpose for engaging in a large-scale harassment campaign in retaliation for district attorneys’ investigation and prosecution of Mr. Trump under New York law, the lawsuit alleges .

He added that Congress lacks the constitutional power to oversee, let alone disrupt, ongoing criminal cases.

The move came as Jordan, who was a close ally of Trump during the former president’s tenure, issued a slew of letters and subpoenas to those involved in the case against Trump, who is the first president in US history to be indicted.

A subpoena seeks testimony from former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, who previously oversaw the Trump investigation. Pomerantz has publicly detailed how he argued with Bragg over the direction of the investigation before he left office last year.

House Republicans previously sent a letter to Bragg asking him to testify about what they called a politically motivated prosecution decision.

In response, Bragg accused Republicans of an illegal incursion into his jurisdiction. His office dismissed claims that his lawsuit against Trump is politically motivated, calling those claims unsubstantiated.

Trump and his allies, including Jordan, have continued to push the narrative that Bragg is a political operative who receives funding from liberal superdonor George Soros, a claim Soros has denied.

Jordan responded to Braggs’ lawsuit in a tweet on Tuesday.

First, they are indicting a president for no crime, he wrote. Then they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask about the federal funds they say they used to do so.

Trump appeared in court for the first time last week, where he was arraigned on charges relating to a silent payment made to adult film performer Stormy Daniels through his lawyer and repairman Michael Cohen.

Daniels said she had an affair with Trump before he was president.

Although generally a misdemeanor under New York State law, falsifying business records is a felony if committed with intent to defraud and with intent to commit another crime and aiding and concealing his commission.

At a post-impeachment press conference, Bragg said Trump violated state and federal election laws and also mischaracterized the payments to Cohen as being for tax purposes.

A statement of facts released alongside the indictment accuses Trump of leading a scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and buying up negative information about him to suppress his post and to profit from. [Trumps] electoral prospects.

Prosecutors will need to prove that Trump falsified records in the service of a secondary crime, but will not need to prosecute that secondary crime.

Bragg is represented in Tuesday’s lawsuit against Jordan by Theodore Boutrous, a well-known First Amendment attorney who has also represented Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, in legal tussles with her famous uncle.

The case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, a Trump appointee who previously served as a federal bankruptcy court judge.

The lawsuit came after the House Judiciary Committee on Monday announced plans to hold a hearing in Manhattan on New York crime and what it called Braggs’ pro-crime and anti-victim policies.

Braggs’ office, in response, pointed to statistics showing that violent crime in Manhattan has declined since he took office in January 2022.

In a statement, Bragg called the hearing a political coup and said that if Jordan really cared about public safety, he would focus on crime in cities in his home state of Ohio instead. to use taxpayers’ money to drive hundreds of miles out of his way. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/11/district-attorney-prosecuting-trump-sues-republican-jim-jordan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related