What Brazil’s Lula expects from Xi during his visit to China

Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva left on Tuesday for a visit to China that will include a meeting with President Xi Jinping on Friday. Why is this important: Lula is seeking to elevate Brazil’s role in international diplomacy after a period of relative isolation under his nationalist predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. He is expected to discuss with Xi his idea of ​​a “peace club” of countries, including Brazil and China, to help end the war in Ukraine. Last week, Lula dispatched his top foreign policy adviser to Moscow to discuss the proposal. So far, Brazil’s role in Ukrainian diplomacy has been minimal, and it’s unclear whether Lula’s proposal will gain traction.

The peace club idea is unlikely to be particularly popular in the Biden administration, which has criticized Xi’s own peace plan on the grounds that a ceasefire would only lock in the territorial gains of Xi. Russia.

Lula, meanwhile, criticized countries for sending arms instead of seeking peace. While Lula has said it was a “mistake” for Russia to invade, it also seemed place part of the blame on NATO. Between the lines: Lula, a veteran of the left, made foreign policy a priority early in his term, advocating for regional integration in South America and international cooperation on issues like the climate, and repositioning Brazil as a unaligned world power. He visited the White House in February, a month after taking office. Mauro Vieira, Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs said America’s Quarterly that Lula’s Brazil has “excellent relations” with the United States and “important relations” with China, but no “automatic alignment” with either power.

Rollback: Lula was an enthusiastic supporter of the BRICS club of Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa during his previous presidential term (2003-2010), and at times clashed with states together on regional issues like Venezuela. State of play: Trade and investment will also be the main focus of Lula’s trip, which was delayed from last month after he contracted pneumonia. Her intended location for Chinese semiconductor investment and cooperation this week is likely to raise eyebrows in Washington, given US efforts to isolate Beijing in this sector.

“We have no preference for a Chinese semiconductor factory. But if they offer good terms, I don’t see why we refuse. We’re not afraid of the big bad wolf,” one of the advisers by Lula told Reuters.

Lula will be accompanied by a large delegation of business leaders on his trip, many of whom come from the agricultural industry. Brazilian exports of soybeans, beef and other commodities to China are crucial to its economy. China is already Brazil largest trading partner, and Lula hopes to diversify and expand these trade flows. Several agreements will be signed this week to this end, reports Reuters. Before the visit, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that as leaders of major developing countries, Xi and Lula would take our comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level and make new contributions to regional and global stability and prosperity.

