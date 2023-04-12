Pemra reprimanded for suspending TV channels and blocking Imran’s speeches





ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday reprimanded the electronic media regulator for suspending the transmission of news channels and blocking speeches by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

At the same time, the committee was informed by the management of Radio Pakistan that the two months of pending pension of its retired employees will be liquidated before Eid.

At a meeting, the chairman of the committee, Senator Faisal Javed, said stopping the transmission of news channels was tantamount to hampering freedom of expression.

The meeting was briefed by the Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), Saleem Baig, on the recent suspension of BOL TV transmission and ban on airing the speeches of the PTI Chairman.

The committee discussed the appearance of delayed words on the screen during speeches by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Senator Aun Abbas said that this phenomenon only happened during Imran Khan’s speeches, adding that it should either be a political issue or should not be there.

Mr. Baig replied that all channels were subject to the same code of conduct which required delayed transmission in order to exercise editorial control. But he expressed his lack of knowledge when asked if Mr Khan’s speeches were particularly targeted by certain channels.

The committee ordered Pemra to ensure that the speeches of all political leaders are broadcast live without interruption, in accordance with the decision of the high courts.

Faced with a barrage of questions by the senators, the Pemra chairman was unable to provide satisfactory answers to the committee members.

The committee finally decided to invite the owners and representatives of the media channels to its next meeting to take stock of the situation.

Radio Pakistan General Manager Mohammed Tahir Hassan informed the committee that the required amount had been received from the Ministry of Finance and that the pension of retired employees who had been on hold for two months would be paid before Eid.

However, due to a lack of funds, the institution has been unable to pay for employee commutation for the past four years.

He informed the committee that Radio Pakistan needed about 1.5 billion rupees to settle all outstanding payments.

The committee unanimously recommended that the government provide the necessary funds to the institution to ensure that retired employees receive their payments.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb informed the committee that no policy has been issued by the ministry regarding the privatization of land and buildings of Radio Pakistan in any part of the country.

A subcommittee has already been established under the chairmanship of Senator Irfan Siddiqui to further investigate the matter and submit its findings to the standing committee, she added.

Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi drew the attention of the committees to the issue of the ownership of Radio Pakistan in Karachi which was being used by the Rangers. The committee was informed that a letter had been written to the Home Office to settle the matter.

Regarding the shutdown of Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company’s YouTube channel, the meeting was informed that the private company’s contract for the management of the channel had expired.

The meeting was also attended by Senators Anwar Lal Din, Fawzia Arshad and Irfan Siddiqui.

Posted in Dawn, April 12, 2023

