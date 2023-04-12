Is asking for educated leaders “elitism”?





This is not the first time that the question of Prime Minister Modi’s degree has come up, but it is certainly the first time that his education has been linked to his skill in making decisions while leading the government. Kejriwal said that since the Prime Minister is not educated enough, he has an inherent weakness in understanding the nuances of policy formulations and that is why the country is suffering. Today in India there is no bar of education for a ruler or for a voter. Anyone over the age of 18 can vote and over the age of 25 can stand for election and become prime minister if chosen by the majority party in the lower house of parliament. But when democracy was first introduced to the city-states of Greece, not everyone was allowed to vote and participate in elections. Only men with property and education were eligible to participate in politics.

It was understood that in a democracy, only people with the right to property and education could make well-considered and reasoned decisions. If everyone were to have the right to vote and protest, then democracy would turn into a popocracy. This is why a large part of the population (such as women, the poor, slaves and illiterates) was denied this right. So much so that in the 20th century, in many European countries and in the United States, universal suffrage was not the rule until the 1960s. Even in India, after the Indian Government Act of 1935, when the elections were held, only a third of the population was allowed to vote. The reason was the same. But India’s constitution is unique because from day one, despite massive illiteracy and poverty, it introduced adult suffrage and did not distinguish between rich and poor, literate and illiterate; and between men and women. It is also a fact that all the top leaders of the struggle for freedom were men/women of letters. The majority of them were graduates of prestigious foreign universities and eminent colleges. Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Subhash Bose, Tilak, Savarkar, Rajendra Prasad, Vallabh Bhai Patel, Maulana Azad, Chakravarty Rajaji, Sarojini Naidu, Bal Krishna Gokhale, Dadabhai Naoroji, Phirozshah Mehta and Madan Mohan Malviya among others had educational qualifications admirable. Gandhi, Tilak and Rajaji had even translated Geeta in their own way. In fact, Tilaks Geeta is considered a pioneering work.

Azad was an internationally recognized scholar of Islam. Ambedkar was not only a legal authority but also a renowned economist. Dadabhai wrote the first systematic critique of British colonialism in India which paved the way for the rise of modern nationalism in India. Savarkar’s book on the 1857 revolt redefined the history of India’s freedom struggle. Dr. Radhakrishnan was also a highly respected philosopher.

